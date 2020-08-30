Page Insurance named Small Business of the Month
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce and First Commerce Credit Union presented Page Insurance and Financial Services with the Small Business of the Month Award.
Page Insurance and Financial Services was selected as a winner earlier in the year, but due to COVID-19, the presentation was put off, chamber officials said in a statement.
The chamber and First Commerce Credit Union have begun safely making up Small Business of the Month award presentations and "are more excited than ever to recognize such worthy establishments," chamber officials said.
"Financial stability and protection are one of the most important factors in an individual’s life," chamber officials said. "For many years, Page Insurance and Financial Service has helped families secure money for their retirement, estate and asset protection and plans."
“When people have been working 30-40 years to save money for retirement, the most important financial decision they can make is to protect their life-long savings from financial loss,” said John Page, owner.
Page added many financial advisors focus on potential for gain through direct investments in stock and other securities that have 100% risk of loss.
“My products remove that risk, preserve principal and my clients will never lose the credited growth that has been applied to their account regardless of what happens in the economy," Page said. "This gives them peace of mind and financial security.”
Page Insurance and Financial Service provides services for tax laws and business protection.
“I also help individuals, families and businesses in using tax laws to their advantage,” Page said. “Another area I address in my practice is in business protection.”
Page Insurance and Financial Service has been a member of the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce since 2000. Page serves on the chamber board of directors as vice chairman of community development and chairman of the chamber government affairs council.
To learn more about Page Insurance and Financial Service, visit 2935 N. Ashley St., Suite 116, or call (229) 249-9797.
SGMC recognizes Hospital Heroes
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center honored six nurses as Hospital Heroes at the Hospital Authority of Valdosta Lowndes County Board meeting earlier this month.
The honorees were registered nurses who have been working on SGMC’s COVID-19 patient floors since the virus hit Lowndes County six months ago, hospital officials said in a statement.
Honorees included Shemika Moss and Heather Castleberry from 5T, Shane Ashcroft and Nick McKenney from 4T, and Karrie Hollis and Bridgette Walker from 4S. The nurses accepted the recognition on behalf of their fellow nursing colleagues.
“These nurses have experienced many difficult, exhausting and long shifts as SGMC has risen to meet the many challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Randy Smith, chief nursing officer.
To date, SGMC nurses have cared for more than 600 COVID-19 positive patients.
Smith said the nurses have "facilitated communication with patient’s loved ones when they could not be with them, provided shoulders to grieve upon for those who could be present and served as angels to those who needed it most. They have been a beacon of hope and strength during some of the most difficult and sacred moments in the lives of our patients and families."
“Thank you for your commitment and dedication; thank you for your compassion, collaboration and courage; thank you for providing exceptional patient care and, perhaps, most importantly, thank you for giving us hope and bringing light during these times of uncertainty and fear," Smith said. "We are beyond fortunate to have each one of you as a part of our team. You have helped us to become stronger. You have brought out the ‘together’ in each of us.”
Dr. Sid Staton commended the group, stating he has witnessed their resolve and exceptional teamwork first-hand. Dr. Brian Griner echoed the sentiment, saying he’s truly seen everyone rise to the occasion and he couldn’t be more proud.
The group received a resounding standing ovation.
