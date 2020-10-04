Howell joins Herndon Company
VALDOSTA – Jake Howell has joined the Herndon Company.
Howell has been a member of the Lake Park community for almost 10 years. After receiving a bachelor's degree in accounting in 2012, he served in both the private and public accounting industry as well as in commercial banking, company officials said in a statement.
"His finance background has given him a huge advantage in making the transition to real estate and he is ready to put that knowledge to work for you," company officials said.
He is an active member of Calvary Baptist Church in Lake Park where he serves as worship leader as well as the church accountant. He is married to his high school sweetheart, Ginny, who also serves in the church as a Sunday School teacher as well as the media ministry. They have two children, Hadlee, 2, and Hayes, 7 months.
Howell is a member of the Valdosta Board of Realtors, National Association of Realtors, Georgia Association of Realtors and South Georgia MLS. More information: Call (229) 356-3670.
Wes Sewell Photography named leading business
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors honored Wes Sewell Photography as the Leading Business of the Week.
"Known as one of Valdosta’s leading photography businesses, Wes Sewell Photography has captured all of life’s special moments for the past 15 years," chamber officials said in a statement. "They offer a wide range of sessions including weddings, senior sessions, newborns and everything in between."
Sewell’s personality, love for people, and experience and knowledge of all things photography are what make him and his business stand out, chamber officials said.
“Valdosta/Lowndes County is the best place to live and work because of the people. My clients are the best,” Sewell said.
Wes Sewell Photography is grateful for the accolades its has received. The Valdosta Daily Times has recognized Sewell as the “best photographer” a total of 11 times.
Sewell said he plans to continue growing and expanding his business in order to keep offering clients in Valdosta and surrounding areas that same exceptional service. Future plans include a new green screen to switch between background options with ease.
“The chamber has connected me to so many other businesses that I would never have met, and it has also helped me grow my own,” Sewell said.
For more information or to book a session, call (229) 245-7346 or visit www.wessewellphotography.com.
The Leading Business of the Week program is designed to recognize members who have partnered with the chamber for at least five years. Marcotek Digital Office Solutions sponsors the 2020 Leading Business of the Week program. For more information visit www.ValdostaChamber.com/Leading-Business-of-the-Week
Ball joins Herndon Company
VALDOSTA – The Herndon Company has announced that Katherine (Katie) Ball has joined its team of professionals.
Ball is an experienced real estate professional specializing in residential and commercial property transactions in and around South Georgia, company officials said in a statement.
"With experience ranging from historic homes to large land parcels, she is qualified to assist her clients with an array of tasks," company officials said. "She is a graduate of Lowndes High School, Valdosta State University, the University of Georgia and is well versed in the arts of home styling, history and design."
Ball is an active member of the Valdosta Board of Realtors, National Association of Realtors, Georgia Association of Realtors and South Georgia MLS, Inc. She offers personalized real estate services for her clients.
More information: Call (229) 999-3690 or email katherineballrealestate@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.