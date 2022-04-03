Business Briefs

Animal Health Center named Leading Business
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce and program sponsor CCB Tech Group named Animal Health Center, 2905 Bemiss Road, the Leading Business of the Week.
Animal Health Center is a full-service veterinary hospital specializing in canine, feline, reptile and avian services but the team also cares for exotic animals, chamber representatives said in a statement. Services include microchipping, dental care, intensive care, pet lodging and daycare. The surgery suite is prepared to handle both minor and major surgery and laser surgery.
The veterinary hospital’s mission: “To provide an exceptional experience for each and every client and pet visit by continually challenging ourselves to improve, accepting only superior standards for our actions and procedures.”
“We are set apart in this community by several accomplishments. First is the longevity of existence in Valdosta. We have been in our current location since the 1970s and are on our second owner. Next, the longevity and loyalty of our employees. We have someone that has been with us for 35 years, 25 years and another at 18 years. Finally, we are very much a family with a family-like atmosphere. We invest in the lives of each other and grow and learn together,” Rebecca Moseley, practice manager, said.
As an accredited American Animal Hospital Association member, Animal Health Center "voluntarily submits itself to a rigorous set of standards and inspections," chamber representatives said.
“We’ve maintained and even exceeded these standards for over 30 years. As a result, our surgery suite is second to none. The protocols we follow with cleanliness and pre-anesthetic lab work and then post-surgical recovery and pain management are worthy of human medicine standards. We also use a laser to perform many surgeries, resulting in quicker recovery and less pain for the patient,” Moseley said.
For more information, contact Moseley at (229) 242-9818, by email at info@caringtogether.com, or online at www.caringtogether.com.
