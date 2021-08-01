Little earns BEE Award
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center presented Melissa Little with its BEE Award which stands for “Being Extraordinary Everyday.”
Little is a patient care tech III on SGMC's critical intensive care unit and was nominated by a fellow coworker, Heather Troyer, a registered nurse on the unit, hospital representatives said in a statement.
Little was nominated for her work ethic and compassion for her patients.
"Melissa ensures all of her patients are OK and the rooms are clean. If she is the only PCT working the floor she goes above and beyond to get everyone's vital signs," Troyer said.
The nomination described an instance where Little hung an angel in a shear bag over a patient's bed. A gift she had given to her entire unit.
"Melissa touches so many lives, patients and co-workers alike. There is no one who can hold a candle to her. She is the best employee SGMC has. My crew is so thankful for her and I don't think she realizes how much we love her," according to the letter.
The BEE Award is presented monthly and recognizes staff members who support the role of a nurse, which includes patient care technicians, nursing assistants and medical assistants, hospital representatives said. Nomination criteria includes compassion, teamwork, leadership, attitude, and skills and knowledge.
To submit a nomination for the Bee Award visit sgmc.org.
Seibolt joins SGMC Cardiology
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center has announced that Dr. Luke Seibolt, M.D., interventional cardiology, has joined SGMC Cardiology.
SGMC Cardiology is part of the SGMC Physician Network, "which is the most comprehensive multi-specialist group in the region," hospital officials said in a statement.
Seibolt comes to Valdosta from Indianapolis, where he completed his interventional cardiology fellowship program at St. Vincent Hospital. He received his medical degree from Ross University School of Medicine in Portsmouth, Dominica.
Seibolt completed his residency in internal medicine and his fellowship in general cardiology at the University of Arizona College of Medicine in Phoenix, Ariz.
He explained that his patients can expect to be treated as family.
"I find it easiest to connect with patients when treating them as if I were treating my mom," Seibolt said.
Seibolt added that his interest in the medical field started at an early age.
"I enjoyed math and science and as I progressed through undergrad, medicine was a natural fit. My father had heart problems during my medical school years which led me to pursue cardiology as a profession," Seibolt said.
He performs several cardiac services including heart catheterizations and valve replacements as well as noninvasive imaging modalities to include echocardiography and nuclear cardiology, hospital officials said.
"I decided to join SGMC because I have always envisioned myself working in the community and taking care of as many patients as possible. My best friend from medical school, Dr. Cliff Thomas, introduced me to Valdosta several years ago and I have always come back to visit and enjoy southern Georgia," Seibolt said.
He is married to Megan and together they have two boys and are expecting a little girl in January 2022.
In his free time, he said he enjoys being active with his family, working out, fishing, going to the beach and cheering for Notre Dame football.
Seibolt is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, call (229) 433-8160. SGMC Cardiology is located on the third floor of the SGMC Professional Building, 2409 N. Patterson St.
For more information visit sgmc.org.
Coleman Talley named Corporation of Quarter
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce and Renasant Bank have named Coleman Talley LLP as the second-ever esteemed winner of the Corporation of the Quarter Award.
The Corporation of the Quarter award recognizes larger businesses with "36 or more employees who excel in community involvement and truly value their employees," chamber representatives said in a statement.
COQ awardees do not only supply a large quantity of jobs but they provide quality jobs and prioritize creating an employee centric culture. Candidates for COQ are anonymously nominated and judged by a panel of local business owners. Each quarter, just one business earns the title.
“Our partnership for business recognition originally dates back when the bank, along with the chamber, created the Small Business of the Month Award, which continues to exist today,” Terry Bennett, market president of Renasant Bank, said. “When we were approached about the program, we felt compelled to continue this effort, which will allow us to reach out and recognize business leaders and their employees who are making a difference in our community.”
"Coleman Talley LLP is a leading mid-size law firm dedicated to providing trusted legal service for more than eight decades," chamber representatives said. "The firm is committed to fostering industry-focused and lasting client relationships, representing clients throughout the Southeastern United States from offices in Valdosta and Atlanta, Georgia and Jacksonville, Fla."
“We are honored to be recognized as the Corporation of the Quarter by the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber,” said Justin Scott, managing partner. “Coleman Talley strongly believes in the importance of investing back into the community that has invested in us and made our firm successful. We also recognize that no business can truly succeed without a team of hardworking people committed to its continued growth and development.”
Coleman Talley attorneys and staff regularly dedicate their time and support to a variety of causes, including the arts, education, youth athletics and community development, chamber representatives said.
"As a whole, the firm lends its support to Second Harvest of South Georgia through the annual Georgia Legal Food Frenzy competition. They task their attorneys, staff and clients with raising food and funds during a two-week period to fight hunger, all of which goes to the local food bank. The firm has been recognized as a winner each year since the competition began in 2012.
"Coleman Talley LLP is an outstanding community partner and chamber member."
Visit the firm at 109 S. Ashley St. or call (229) 242-7562.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.