Business Briefs

Willis named employee of month
VALDOSTA – Mayor John Gayle honored Heather Willis as the December Employee of the Month at the Valdosta City Council meeting.
Willis received a framed certificate, a check for $200, and her name will appear on a plaque displayed in City Hall, city officials said.
Willis began her career with the Valdosta Police Department in November 2005 and currently holds the rank of sergeant. Sergeants are responsible for the supervision of patrol officers on their day-to-day duties.
On Sept. 26, Willis responded as a supervisor to a residence where officers were conducting a welfare check on an elderly female who lived there, city officials said.
"When no one could make contact with her and they found signs at the house that someone could be home, Sgt. Willis authorized the officers to force entry into the residence to check on the female’s well-being," city officials said. "The least intrusive way to make entry was for a piece of plexiglass that was on a door window to be broken."
Willis returned to the residence and contacted a friend of the resident who lived there. Willis asked the friend if she had a way to fix the door. When she responded that she did not, Willis measured the window and got supplies to fix it. Willis fixed the window, not only at her expense, but also on her day off.
"Sgt. Willis exemplifies what it means to be a police officer, to protect and serve the citizens of Valdosta," city officials said. "She is an asset to our police department and to the City of Valdosta.
