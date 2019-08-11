Business Briefs

Paylo joins Care Medical
VALDOSTA – Care Medical Center has announced the addition of Kate Paylo, DO, FAAPMR to its pain-management practice in both Valdosta and Tifton locations.
Paylo is a double board certified, fellowship trained interventional pain management specialist with more than 10 years of experience in her field, center representatives said.
She completed both her anesthesia/pain management fellowship and physical medicine and rehabilitation residency at the University of Virginia where she also served as chief resident.
Paylo’s interests within her field include the diagnosis and treatment of pain conditions including but not limited to spine, musculoskeletal and nerve-related disorders. She has served as a dissertation committee clinical supervisor at Kent State University and as clinical faculty at Ohio University and served as an expert witness and ethical case liaison for the State Medical Board of Ohio.
“Dr. Paylo offers a wealth of expertise in her field,” said Dr. Ryan Moorman, owner of Care Medical Center. "When searching for a provider that meets the quality standards our patients have come to trust in our office, Dr. Paylo meets all expectations and more.”
Paylo maintains certifications in substance-abuse treatment in addiction medicine, center representatives said. She brings extensive experience in a long list of advanced procedures such as platelet-rich plasma injections, genicular nerve blocks, lumbar medial branch nerve radiofrequency ablations, ultrasound-guided peripheral nerve blocks, cervical medial branch blocks and spinal cord stimulator trials just to name a few.
Holly Hill earns national quality award
VALDOSTA — PruittHealth – Holly Hill, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center serving the Valdosta community, recently was named a recipient of the 2019 Bronze — Committed to Quality award by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living.
The distinction is the first of three progressive award levels through the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program, corporate representatives said. The program, presented by the leading association in long-term and post-acute care, honors association members across the country that have demonstrated their dedication to improving quality of care for seniors and persons with disabilities.
“As a family-owned organization, we value our patients as members of the family and treat the communities we serve as such,” Neil L. Pruitt, Jr., chairman and chief executive officer of PruittHealth, said. “That’s why quality of care is our highest priority and this achievement demonstrates that commitment.”
Based on the core values and criteria of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program, AHCA/NCAL’s national quality award program challenges member providers to achieve performance excellence through three progressive levels — bronze, silver and gold.
At the bronze level, members develop essential performance elements and demonstrate ability to implement a performance improvement system.
“We’ve gone to great lengths to ensure quality of care is ingrained in our culture,” Pruitt said. “Everyone who works at PruittHealth is committed to caring and this commitment means we strive to provide safe, quality care that patients deserve and expect.”
Located at 413 Pendleton Place, PruittHealth – Holly Hill is home to 100 beds, a large rehabilitation room for patients requiring short- and long-term therapy, a “Secret Garden” for residents and families to socialize, and more. For more information or to explore career opportunities, visit pruitthealth.com.
