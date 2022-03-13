Repeat Boutique named Leading Business
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce and program sponsor CCB Tech Group named Repeat Boutique Thrift Store, 422 A Northside Drive, the Leading Business of the Week.
In August 1998, Repeat Boutique Thrift Store was started by Options Now, A Life Choice Clinic in a small storefront on West Gordon Street, chamber representatives said in a statement.
“Since the beginning, God has blessed Repeat Boutique to thrive and grow, and now, 23 years later, it has moved and grown to two store locations, 285 Norman Drive and 422 Northside Drive, two box trucks for deliveries and donation pick-ups and a distribution center. We have continued to grow year over year, and in 2021, even with the impact of COVID mandates and staffing challenges, annual sales were just short of $1 million,” Nikki Stewart, store director, said.
Repeat Boutique offers not one but "two clean and well-stocked upscale thrift store locations that house a wide variety of quality goods ranging from clothes, formal wear, and accessories to sporting goods, toys and furnishings. Inventory is refreshed daily, so each new day brings many new items onto the floor," chamber representatives said.
“We love that we can offer unique, new and gently used items at a fraction of the retail cost. But even more, we love what we do because of our donors and customers. From new customers to our regulars, they are a wonderful and supportive group, and every day that we can open our doors and welcome them in is a tremendous blessing,” Stewart said.
The Norman Drive location also has a portion of the store described as a “store within a store” because everything is new, with tags or in original packaging.
“The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber is an outstanding partner for any area business. We look forward to taking advantage of more opportunities as they continue to grow and offer even more benefits and resources to their members. We are also so very grateful for being nominated for the 2021 Member’s Choice award, and now, being chosen Leading Business of the Week and having the opportunity to share a bit more about our business with this wonderful community,” Stewart said.
For more information, contact Nikki Stewart at (229) 412-6341, my email at Nikki.s@optionsnow.org, or follow them on Facebook @RepeatBoutiqueGA.
Nelms named critical care admin director
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center named Chad Nelms as administrative director of critical care, hospital representatives said in a statement.
In this role, Nelms will oversee the day-to-day operations and clinical performance of the critical care department.
Nelms comes to SGMC from Tifton. He began his career in health care as a paramedic. After obtaining his registered nursing license, he worked in the intensive care unit. Nelms has 20 years of health care experience, most recently serving as a cath lab manager.
Nelms holds an associate's degree in nursing from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, a bachelor of science in nursing from Thomas University and a master of business administration in health care administration from South University.
"SGMC is a leader in the community that offers great, quality, compassionate care to its patients," Nelms said. "I am excited to be joining such an amazing team and look forward to bringing my knowledge and years of experience to the table to continue growing this service line and meeting the needs of the community."
Nelms is married to Amanda and together they have four children, Lee, Case, Trent and Lance.
U Save It Pharmacy named Small Business of the Month
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce and First Commerce Credit Union presented U Save It Pharmacy, 2111 Bemiss Road, inside the Piggly Wiggly, with the February Small Business of the Month award.
U Save It Pharmacy started serving Valdosta patients in January 2019, chamber representatives said in a statement. With four team members, the small business offers a "more personalized experience to their patients than many competitors," chamber representatives said.
“We are a hometown pharmacy where patients can receive reliable and friendly service. You do not have to wait for hours to have your prescription filled. Our experienced pharmacist, Jacqueline Davis, and the team can assist with questions about medications and the medical conditions they treat,” Charlotte Swain, executive assistant, said.
U Save It offers the option to set up automatic refills each month, free delivery to home or work and offers bubble packing which makes it easy on patients who are taking multiple medications daily.
Although newer to the community, U Save It has been "actively impacting the area by getting involved in various community outreach events and by offering vaccine clinics to businesses and organizations like Pepsi Co. and New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church," chamber representatives said.
“In light of the pandemic, our team was able to provide the portion of the community who visit our pharmacy with support and guidance through these challenging times. Though we are continuing to learn new information on almost a daily basis about COVID-19, our pharmacist has been able to provide answers and guide individuals to resources,” Swain said.
For more information, contact U Save It Pharmacy at (229) 588-4835 or by email at valdosta@u-save-it.com.
Direct Auto named Leading Business
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce and CCB Tech Group recognized Direct Auto Insurance, 1515 N. Ashley St., Unit A, as the Leading Business of the Week.
For more than 30 years, Direct Auto Insurance has offered coverage and services in the South Georgia community regardless of an individual’s insurance history, chamber representatives said in a statement. "Direct Auto offers six-month and 12-month policies with low down payment options, whether you need auto insurance or renters’ insurance."
The Valdosta location has a fully licensed team of three who have been with the company for a combined 29-plus years.
“I’ve been with Direct Auto for 10 years and I love working with customers and educating them on what insurance options they have. I give customers a detailed breakdown of all coverages they have and what was not elected to make an informed decision when purchasing auto insurance,” Cindy Rowland, team member, said.
When asked about the chamber’s influence on the business, Gretchen Castro, district sales manager of South Georgia, said, “It’s awesome. We get to meet other professionals within our community through events and ribbon cuttings. As a thank you, we provide discounts to any company employee that is part of the chamber. It has allowed for a lot of B2B collaboration for our business.”
Direct Auto is currently running a special offer that includes a $15 e-gift card to anyone who requests a quote with a valid email address.
For more information, contact Gretchen Castro at (229) 241-1314 or by email at bu2441@ngic.com.
