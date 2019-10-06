Limbcare named Small Business of the Month
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce and Renasant Bank presented Limbcare Prosthetics and Orthotics of Georgia, Inc. with the September Small Business of the Month Award.
Limbcare is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business clinic that specializes in prosthetic and orthotic devices to provide the most advanced orthotic and prosthetic care, diabetic shoes and inserts throughout South Georgia, chamber officials said.
Limbcare was started by John Rodman, a veteran who served for 15 years in the business of prosthetics, chamber officials said. Initially starting as one location with a staff of 10 people, Limbcare now caters to multiple locations across Tifton, Americus, Valdosta, Cordele, LaGrange and Albany. All locations still utilize a smaller staff to contribute to a feeling of family, chamber officials said.
"Limbcare Prosthetics & Orthotics of Georgia is more than just a medicinal practice, it is a family unit dedicated to helping others of all ages who may have musculoskeletal disabilities or other injuries take control of their lives and gain the self-confidence they need to go flourish," Faye Rodman, office manager, said.
Limbcare prides itself in "going beyond the clinic to provide for the residents of Valdosta," chamber officials said. "They take part in a multitude of community events such as the March of Dimes, which supports mothers' and children's mental and physical health so that all children may have an opportune life. They also contribute to local VA clinics."
For more information, visit Limbcare Prosthetics & Orthotics of Georgia Inc. at 2910 N. Ashley St., Suite K, or call (229) 247-7561.
The Pour House cuts ribbon
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors honored The Pour House with a ribbon-cutting ceremony recently to observe its new chamber membership and to let Valdosta residents know about its catering services.
Described as a “mobile vintage bar,” The Pour House started as a small wine bar in the back of its retail store. The company acquired a 1966 bumper pull horse trailer and decided to convert it into a minibar, chamber officials said.
Nicknaming it "Minnie," The Pour House decided to test it out at its first mobile-catering job at a wedding in April, which yielded great results, chamber officials said. Robbie Pittman, owner of The Pour House, wanted to give the Lowndes County area an inimitable new service while contributing to the residents' happiest memories.
“I am a lifetime resident of Lowndes County and wanted to bring a unique service to our community. I love what I do because I love making someone’s special day special and seeing people happy,” Pittman said.
The Pour House is a member of Georgia Grown, a program that recognizes businesses with products that are directly from Georgia agriculture. Pittman said this is what truly sets them apart.
“We serve fresh from the farm local ingredients in all of our signature cocktails,” she said.
The party doesn’t stop there; Pittman said he plans on introducing several more mobile units to rent for any event through The Pour House. This way more customers can be served.
“We aren’t only fabulous fresh cocktails and wine-serving bartenders; we are the bar. We are going to bring a truly unique way to entertain your guests,” she said.
The Pour House is a member of the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce.
“The Valdosta-Lowndes County helped get the word out about us in every way. We decided to hold the ribbon cutting to introduce ourselves to the community,” Pittman said.
For more information about The Pour House, visit them at 2182 N. Ashley St., www.thepourhouse2.com or call (229) 469-4585.
Matuszczak retires from Public Health
VALDOSTA — Karen Matuszczak retired from Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District Monday, Sept. 30, after working with the district for more than 22 years.
Matuszczak began at SHD with the family planning program and later moved to the billing department, health officials said. When she retired, she was a billing clerk III.
"South Health District wishes Matuszczak well in retirement and thanks her for her many years of service to the State of Georgia," health officials said.
SGRC receives employee health grant
VALDOSTA – Southern Georgia Regional Commission has been selected by the Georgia Municipal Association to receive one of the employee health and well-being incentive grants awarded statewide to promote worksite programs that are designed to enhance the health and well-being of employees and family members.
Grant awards are made to members of the Georgia Municipal Association — Georgia Municipal Employee’s Benefit System Life and Health Insurance Fund, underwritten by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and are based on an organization’s commitment to employee health and demonstrated collaboration with other community groups and organizations engaged in health promotion, organization representatives said.
As part of the grant process, each grant recipient designates a health promotion champion to develop a workplace health promotion action plan and to attend a local government risk management services’ high impact health promotion champion training session.
For SGRC, Betty Bryant has been named the health promotion champion for a second year, representatives said.
"Workplace well-being programs have a demonstrated track record of improving employee health and quality of life while also reducing medical claims and improving workplace morale," representatives said. "The GMA offers well-being services to all member organizations through LGRMS, a not-for-profit agency operated jointly with the Association County Commissioners of Georgia.
"We are pleased that the GMA recognizes our interest in employee health and in managing health care costs,” Bryant said. “This grant will help us provide programs that will educate and encourage employees to strive for healthier lifestyles.”
Employees will be offered a confidential health assessment program using a health-risk appraisal, with blood pressure screening and health improvement feedback.
