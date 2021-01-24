Business Briefs

Hardy joins CardioVascular Institute
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center has announced Dr. David Hardy, MD, vascular surgery, has joined SGMC CardioVascular Institute.
SGMC CardioVascular Institute is part of the SGMC Physician Network, which is the most comprehensive physician group in the region.
Hardy comes to Valdosta from Cleveland Clinic where he practiced for the last three years, hospital officials said in a statement. He received his medical degree from the Medical College of Georgia and served his residency, post-doctoral fellowship, surgical internship and surgical residency there.
Hardy completed his subspecialty training with a fellowship in vascular and endovascular surgery at Cleveland Clinic.
“My favorite part of the job is taking care of patients,” Hardy said. “I consider it a privilege to be able to build relationships with my patients and treat their chronic medical problems to ultimately help them enjoy a better quality of life.”
Hardy said he is excited to be back in Georgia and at SGMC.
“The people here are phenomenal and the facilities are state-of-the-art — it just felt right,” he said.
SGMC has the area’s only hybrid operating room south of Macon, hospital officials said.
As a vascular surgeon, Hardy performs aorta surgery, including re-operations and high-risk re-operations; aneurysm repair, including minimally invasive and open aortic aneurysm repair and visceral aneurysm surgery; minimally invasive and open surgery for peripheral arterial disease; dialysis access; treatment for carotid artery disease; and thoracic outlet syndrome.
Hardy is married with three children and enjoys running and golf.
To schedule an appointment with Hardy, call (229) 433-4369. The SGMC CardioVascular Institute is located in the Professional Building, 2409 N. Patterson St. For more information, visit sgmc.org.
Tillman earns planner certification
VALDOSTA – Bill Tillman, Wiregrass Georgia Technical College director of economic development and Cook campus, has earned the certification of certified program planner from Learning Resources Network.
LERN is the world’s largest association in continuing education programs, college officials said in a statement. Tillman participated in a virtual LERN conference last fall when he took the certification classes and then sat for the certification exam.
"The certification training provides the completer with skills in developing quality continuing education opportunities that will be of targeted value to individual and business participants," college officials said. "In turn, better quality CE courses should produce higher participation numbers and more revenue for the college as well as local training opportunities for business and industry partners."
As director of economic development for the college, Tillman works with businesses and industry to secure continuing education opportunities. He has been trained to develop and implement quality continuing education courses locally.
The economic development department of Wiregrass offers "easily accessible and affordable training opportunities and services to the 11 counties the college serves," college officials said. "These opportunities are available to business partners and individuals."
Options available include contract training, industry ready, registered apprenticeships, leadership development training, continuing education, real estate, driver’s education, professional and personal development, online career training, GA TAPP, advanced air traffic control and facility rental.
For more information on these services, contact economicdevelopment@wiregrass.edu or visit the college’s website at https://www.wiregrass.edu
