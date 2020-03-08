La Quinta named Leading Business
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors honored La Quinta Inn and Suites by naming it Leading Business of the Week.
La Quinta Inn and Suites has been a member of the chamber for 33 years, chamber officials said.
"The business has bounced back from a large fire in 2016 and has made it their mission to be better than ever and provide a quality experience for all of their guests," chamber officials said.
"La Quinta Inn and Suites offers several amenities that include a pool, free wi-fi, free breakfast, free parking, a gym area, an airport shuttle and a new fenced-in dog park."
It has made several updates to the facility that includes a brand-new lobby, "built from the ground up," said Rick Olekers, general manager, updated decor, and the first-ever two-story hotel elevator in Valdosta.
La Quinta Inn and Suites treats its employees like family, providing them with excellent medical benefits, courtesy of the chamber's Spectrum Benefits program and a positive working environment, chamber officials said.
"I have the best team that I have ever had in my hospitality career. We are like a family. Ownership treats each person as they deserve to be treated. Not many owners would have kept their entire staff on payroll for 21 months after the fire until we reopened," Oelkers said.
For more information about La Quinta Inn and Suites, contact (229) 247-7755 or visit 1800 Clubhouse Drive.
The Leading Business of the Week program is designed to recognize members who have partnered with the chamber for at least five years. Marcotek Digital Office Solutions sponsors the Leading Business of the Week program. For more information, visit www.ValdostaChamber.com/Leading-Business-of-the-Week
Mink Chiropractic honored
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce and First Commerce Credit Union presented Mink Chiropractic Center with the February Small Business of the Month Award.
Mink Chiropractic Center began in 1962 with only one part-time employee. It now has 18 full-time employees, chamber officials said.
Along with its increase in staff, it has increased services offered. Available for all individuals of all ages and conditions, services include but are not limited to chiropractic care, sports injury recovery, auto injury recovery, lifestyle advice, corrective care, digital X-rays, corrective exercises, nutritional counseling and spinal/postural screening.
"Members of the Mink Chiropractic team are hardworking and pride themselves on providing reliable services and getting the best results for their patients," chamber officials said. "If they can’t help, they have a list of reliable alternatives ready to go."
“The MCC team strives hard with each patient treated to address their specific issues with professionalism, love and respect. Our goal after every patient visit is for that individual to function and feel better with a smile on their face,” said Pam Akins, office manager.
Mink Chiropractic Center "strives to keep a prominent presence in the community," chamber officials said. "They participate in various health fairs and keep an updated newsletter library. Open to the public, the newsletters cover topics such as healthy living, sleep, infertility, physical conditions, exercise tips and more."
For more information, contact the center (229) 242-3042 or visit 409 Northside Drive.
