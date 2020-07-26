SGMC welcomes new vice president
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center welcomes James S. Zacharias, MBA, FACHE, CMPE, as the physician network vice president.
Zacharias assumes responsibility for SGMC’s regional physician network and its continuum of services which includes physician practice operations, a regional physician resource center and new physician recruitment, according to a hospital statement.
Zacharias joins SGMC bringing more than 33 years of medical group administrative experience, having previously served as chief executive officer of Columbus Clinic and executive director of MyHealth Network at Piedmont Columbus Regional.
“We are pleased to have Jim join our team," said Ronald E. Dean, SGMC president and chief executive officer. "His wealth of experience in developing innovative physician relationship and service models coupled with his experience in operating a clinically integrated network will add tremendous value to SGMC, our physicians and the communities we serve.”
Zacharias received his bachelor of science in business administration finance from Auburn University and his master's of business administration from James Madison University. He is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and a certified medical practice executive.
“I am excited to join SGMC’s talented leadership team and I look forward to building relationships and ideally trust among my colleagues, physicians and the community,” Zacharias said.
Zacharias is married to Darla, and they have three adult children. He is an avid Auburn supporter and loves to snow ski, play tennis and golf, hospital representatives said.
SGMC honors Hospital Heroes
The Hospital Authority of Valdosta Lowndes County recognized Sylvia Uddyback and Don Luke as the South Georgia Medical Center Hospital Heroes for July.
Uddyback is a registered nurse who has been with SGMC for 39 years and serves as the employee health coordinator, according to a hospital statement. In this position, Uddyback leads many programs that promote health and wellness for SGMC employees and providers.
"With the onset of COVID-19, Uddyback plays a vital role in ensuring our staff or more than 3,000 employees and providers receive educational materials and support," hospital officials said.
Luke is the director of operations at the Smith Northview campus and has been with SGMC for 33 years. He was recognized for his leadership in putting the COVID-19 drive-through screening and testing station in operation at the Smith Northview Campus in March. The station provided immediate access to COVID-19 testing to members of our communities.
To date, the station has screened more than 10,000 and tested more than 7,000 people. He facilitated the opening of inpatient beds at the Smith Northview campus, which provided the system additional bed capacity.
Additionally, the Hospital Authority recognized and thanked the 64 staff members who have volunteered to serve at the screening station during the past several months.
Both honorees thanked the board and hospital leadership. For more information about SGMC, visit sgmc.org.
Eager joins Edward Jones
VALDOSTA – John Eager is a financial advisor for the financial services firm Edward Jones
Eager is a native of Valdosta, according to a statement from the firm. He attended the University of Georgia, where he played football and received a degree from the Terry College of Business.
He is engaged in the community and is an active member of Crossroads Baptist Church. Eager had the privilege to go on several mission trips into third-world countries during the last 15-plus years.
"Helping people is something I am very passionate about and that is why I love my job as a financial advisor," Eager said. "As your financial advisor, my job is to discover the things that are most important to you and your family and then partner with you to help you achieve your financial goals."
Eager may be reached at the branch office, 113 W. Brookwood Drive.
