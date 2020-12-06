Big Nick’s named leading business
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors honored Big Nick's as the Leading Business of the Week.
For years, feeding the people of Valdosta has been a passion for owner Nick Harden, chamber officials said in a statement. In 2015, Harden established Big Nick's.
"Since opening in 2015, Big Nick's has become a favorite for Valdosta's citizens and visitors," chamber officials said.
Harden said he takes pride in providing a welcoming and exciting environment to join two things people love – food and music.
"It's a melting pot," Harden said. "All walks of life come through our door with one common goal, to get some good food while listening to their favorite old school music."
According to Harden, Big Nick's is in the process of completing a new drive-through to allow for a more convenient pick up for customers while remaining in their vehicles. Big Nick's has added the option to order catering on its website.
Big Nick's has been a member of the Valdosta chamber since 2016.
"The chamber has been good at spotlighting our growing business," Harden said. "The after-hour events that we have attended have been beneficial when it comes to networking."
Harden described the chamber as a significant incubator for the City of Valdosta.
"It is good to know that you have people in the community that have your back when it comes to business," Harden said. "We have to stick together to keep a small business thriving and the chamber is a major incubator for many here in Valdosta."
Big Nick's is located at 904 Baytree Road; phone: (229) 469-6905.
The Leading Business of the Week program is sponsored by Marcotek Digital Office Solutions.
Law’s Furniture named leading business
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors honored Law’s Furniture as the Leading Business of the Week.
Established 62 years ago, Law’s Furniture is a family-owned, full-service retail furniture provider in Valdosta, chamber officials said in a statement.
Known as the “Easy Credit Guys,” Law’s offers a variety of "unique choices at a price that fits every budget," chamber officials said.
Law’s Furniture offers in-store credit financing to customers.
Law’s has been a member of the Valdosta chamber for the past 62 years, making it the third oldest member.
Law’s Furniture is located at 129 W. Central Ave. Phone: (229) 242-7965.
The Leading Business of the Week Program is sponsored by Marcotek Digital Office Solutions.
