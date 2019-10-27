H Two Marketing Recognized with International Awards in the Water Park Industry
VALDOSTA – H Two Marketing, Valdosta-based marketing firm, recently won a total of seven Wave Review Marketing Awards at the World Waterpark Association’s 39th Annual Symposium and Trade Show in Orlando, Fla.
The international show, exclusively for the water leisure industry, has members from around the world and receives hundreds of entries for its popular awards program, according to event sponsors. The awards recognize the best in water park and water leisure marketing during the past year.
H Two Marketing won two awards for best website and best in-park poster campaign for its work with Zoom Flume Water Park in East Durham, N.Y. The poster campaign was created to promote the water park’s cabana rental service. The marketing firm also received recognition for their projects with Splash Zone Waterpark in Wildwood, N.J., in the categories of best print ad and best direct mail for a season pass campaign.
For its work with Castaway Cove Waterpark in Wichita Falls, Texas, H Two Marketing received the best outdoor billboard award for promoting the park’s My Kind of Fun campaign. The marketing firm also took home two awards for best direct mail and best promotion for its Super Summer of Fun campaign and after-hours family event, Sunset Celebration, at Gulf Islands Waterpark in Gulfport, Miss.
H Two Marketing President Jimmy Holmes and Vice President Tori Holmes attended the World Waterpark Association’s Symposium and Trade Show and accepted awards during the program.
“Each year, we have the pleasure of working with water parks and family entertainment businesses all over the country to help grow their revenue and attendance with exciting marketing campaigns,” Jimmy Holmes said. “It is always an honor to be recognized by our peers and industry leaders doing what we love.”
H Two Marketing provides marketing consulting services for amusement parks, waterparks and family entertainment venues throughout North America. The firm specializes in strategic marketing, campaign development and execution, promotions, special events and creating revenue generators for clients, according to a company statement.
H Two Marketing is located at 109 E. Central Ave. in Downtown Valdosta.
IDP named small business of month
VALDOSTA — The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce and Renasant Bank presented IDP Properties with the October Small Business of the Month Award.
Owned and founded by current President Rhett J. Holmes, IDP is a full-service real estate development firm that invests in and redevelops communities, according to chamber officials. It specializes in development, acquisitions, property management, construction management and consulting.
“IDP is a business founded on three principles: integrity, diversity and purpose. It’s the reason we all come to work every day and why our business continues to grow,” Holmes said. “We believe our purpose is to strengthen communities and leave a lasting positive impact.”
While planning many types of developments, IDP’s primary aim is to provide affordable housing to many families, seniors and singles so "they may have an opportunity to live in a modern, clean and quality-built apartments," chamber officials said.
IDP operates mainly in the southeast, developing in states such as Georgia, Florida and Louisiana, but it has made a substantial commitment to its home base of Valdosta.
"IDP believes in community involvement and aims to gives back both monetarily and with their time to the community," chamber officials said. "Quarterly, the IDP team participates in some form of community service."
“Most recently, we have opened Freedom Heights Apartments in Valdosta, located off Bemiss Road. This apartment community offers affordable one, two, and three-bedroom units along with many amenities. Also, we have developed the Ashley House, an affordable senior community in Downtown Valdosta,” Holmes said.
IDP is mainly dedicated to the Ashley House. It hosted a cookie-decorating party for seniors at the Ashley House. Musical entertainment, snacks and all the supplies the seniors needed to decorate sugar cookies were part of the event.
“The residents had a wonderful time and were so proud of their creations. Many of these residents don’t have families, and this was a wonderful way we were able to give back and provide them with holiday cheer,” Holmes added.
It provides financial support for several Valdosta charities, including Habitat for Humanity, the FCA Spring Banquet, the Boys and Girls Club, the Coleman Talley Food Drive and the Valdosta State University Foundation.
As for plans for its developments in Valdosta, IDP has recently purchased the former Bank of America building on South Patterson Street in Downtown Valdosta.
It is building another senior community complex to be named The Ashbury. Like the rest of its Valdosta properties, it will be a certified green building to align with the mission of being an environmentally conscious company, chamber officials said.
For more information, visit IDP Properties, 123 N. Patterson St., or (229) 219-6760.
Gaming lounge cuts ribbon
VALDOSTA — The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors honored Socialyze Gaming Lounge with a ribbon-cutting ceremony recently to observe its grand opening in the community.
"Providing a friendly and competitive place for passionate gamers, Socialyze Gaming Lounge offers an array games for people of all ages to enjoy," chamber officials said.
“My business is a combination of what I love to do, and what I learned over the years (while) I worked at Publix,” said Kevin Jenkins, owner and founder. “Socialyze Gaming Lounge provides a comfortable atmosphere for all gamers to come together and enjoy their favorite games, win prizes, meet new gamers and bring together the gaming community in Valdosta.”
After exploring gaming tournaments across the United States, Jenkins decided the Valdosta-Lowndes community needed a place for gamers to interact while engaging in a hobby they share and love, chamber officials said.
“Lowndes County did not have a dedicated major location for gamers to compete and socialize with each other," Jenkins said. “Seeing this need inspired me to establish Socialyze Gaming Lounge. There is a strong community of gamers all over the world, and Lowndes County deserves to have a location where our local gamers can engage with the greater gaming community across the world.”
Jenkins said the college-age population is known for having a strong connection to technology and video gaming.
“With three local colleges full of gamers, Lowndes County is the perfect location for Socialyze Gaming Lounge,” Jenkins said. “This business will give our local college students the gaming lounge and experience they have been asking for without having to leave our community.”
For the future, Jenkins said he plans to host gaming competitions for competitors and spectators.
“I plan to expand the availability of gaming options as well as seek to become a major stop in world-wide gaming competitions,” Jenkins said. “Socialzye Gaming Lounge would be hosting highly publicized gaming competitions, drawing both competitors and spectators from all over the region to experience this unique opportunity right here in Lowndes County.”
Socialyze Gaming Lounge is a new member of the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce.
“Ms. Betty Morgan at the chamber provided some valuable information on how to start a business as well as continued motivation to follow my passion and my dream,” Jenkins said.
For more information, visit Socialyze Gaming Lounge, 603 N. St. Augustine Road.
