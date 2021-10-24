Business Briefs

Rayford’s Famous Cookie Shop cuts ribbon
VALDOSTA – Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Shanmarella Rayford, owner of Rayford’s Famous Cookie Shop, for its grand opening.
Rayford’s Famous Cookie Shop is a family-owned store located on North Ashley Street.
Rayford’s love for cookies began by watching her father-in-law bake them through the years, chamber representatives said in a statement.
After noticing his daughters’ interest, he taught her the recipes and they baked together.
“I loved seeing people’s faces when they ate his cookies. I wanted to be a part of the magic and add my own touch,” Rayford said.
They began making small cookie bags for school. The school cookies eventually led to a larger fanbase and they expanded.
Rayford said, “I love my business because I get to meet new people every day. It is a privilege to sell people treats that put a smile on their face.”
She prides herself on great cookie presentations, beating sales targets and pleasing each customer.
"Because Lowndes County did not have a fresh-baked cookie shop, Rayford decided to locate her shop in Valdosta to provide locals with fresh cookies and ice cream," chamber representatives said.
Rayford’s Famous Cookie Shop wants its customers to feel like family. Rayford bakes each cookie from scratch with love, and customers can grab a glass of milk, sit and comfortably enjoy their treats, chamber representatives said.
“The Chamber of Commerce has helped us gain access to any information we needed on beginning this business. They provided great marketing and networking tools that helped spread the word about our business,” Rayford said.
Rayford’s Famous Cookie Shop’s ribbon-cutting ceremony had a large turnout and Rayford gave cookie bags to every guest.
For more information, contact Shanmarella Rayford at (229) 469-4423.
