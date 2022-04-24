Chick marks two years at Bush Wealth Management
VALDOSTA – Jessica Chick, director of client services, recently marked two years with Bush Wealth Management.
Chick is responsible for working closely with new and existing clients to "ensure they receive world-class service and support," company representatives said in a statement.
She has started prepping for the Uniform Investment Advisor Law Exam, better known as the Series 65 license. Upon completion, this will allow her to offer additional services to the clients as she learns more about the financial industry.
Young, Thagard, Hoffman named Leading Business of the Week
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce and program sponsor CCB Tech Group named Young, Thagard, Hoffman, LLP, 2841 N. Patterson St., the Leading Business of the Week.
Young, Thagard, Hoffman, LLP is a Martindale-Hubbell AV-rated law firm that was founded in Valdosta in 1938, chamber representatives said in a statement. The firm partners, James Thagard, J. Holder Smith Jr., Matthew R. Lawrence, Leslie Kennerly and W. Justin Purvis, lead a group of nine associate attorneys and a legal team of more than 20 staff members.
"Our attorneys have litigated and tried cases in the federal and state courts throughout South Georgia, in front of judges and juries, and have represented clients before the Court of Appeals of Georgia, before the Supreme Court of Georgia, before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit and in mediations and arbitrations. Although our attorneys are licensed to practice in all state and federal courts in Georgia, we focus on serving South Georgia, the Georgia coast and the metro-Atlanta area," Heather Gaskins, firm administrator, said.
Significant accomplishments for the firm include being honored in the May 2009 issue of Best's Review, where it was recognized as one of only 69 law firms in the United States to have been continuously included in the annual Best's Directory of Recommended Attorneys, chamber representatives said.
In April 2021, YTH moved into its new location at 2841 N. Patterson S.
"The newly renovated space gives our team an area where we can continue to grow. The firm breathed new life into the building, formerly the VA medical clinic. The new building has allowed us to hire five additional attorneys and upscale staffing. There is room for future growth, which our team expects in the coming months," Gaskins said.
For more information, contact Gaskins at (229) 242-2520, by email at heathergaskins@youngthagard.com, or online at www.youngthagard.com.
