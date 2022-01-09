Business Briefs

Herring Septic named Small Business of the Month
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta/Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce named Herring Septic Service, 3660 Johnson Road S.E., the December Small Business of the Month.
The 2021 chamber’s Small Business of the Month program is sponsored by First Commerce Credit Union.
“If you’re a home or business owner in Valdosta with a septic system, then there’s a good chance you’re already using Herring Septic Service,” said Craig Wisenbaker, owner.
Wisenbaker purchased Herring Septic Service nine years ago and has since grown the business by adding additional trucks and offering new services and installation options, chamber representatives said in a statement.
"Working with both residential and commercial properties, Herring Septic Service is proud to be the area’s leading name for quality septic installations, maintenance, repair and more," chamber representatives said.
“At Herring Septic Service, our aim is to provide the type of septic services that keep our clients’ waste removal systems running smoothly and our environment protected,” Wisenbaker said.
"Septic systems are an excellent solution but only when they are installed and maintained properly," chamber representatives said. "Whether you’re starting from scratch or fixing an existing system, Herring Septic Service is happy to be of assistance."
For more information, contact Craig Wisenbaker at (229) 356-1786 or visit the website www.herringsepticservice.com.
