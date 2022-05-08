Backyard Retreat named Leading Business
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce named Backyard Retreat, 3101 N. Ashley St., the Leading Business of the Week.
For the last 16 years, Backyard Retreat has provided pool service, liner replacement and a variety of pool maintenance and repairs for Valdosta, Lowndes and the surrounding counties, chamber representatives said in a statement.
“Our goal is always to grow, learn and give back to the community. My business offers free service to customers that are not able to take care of their pool due to age or sickness. I love to do for others. It is a fact that if you give you will receive and that has certainly been the case for Backyard Retreat,” Nikki McArthur, owner, said.
As a small business, McArthur said she considers herself blessed that Backyard Retreat was able to continue to serve customers during COVID.
“We were blessed to make it through the COVID-19 pandemic," she said. As a result, we did not have to close down and our team was able to provide the services needed so those who were home could enjoy their backyard.”
A chamber member for more than 15 years, McArthur said she values the outreach and positivity the chamber offers.
“In addition, the chamber spends a lot of time promoting each member every week with someone new and offers a great outreach for the newcomers that are just starting out,” she said.
For more information, contact McArthur at (229) 249-9440, by email at backyardret@bellsouth.net or online at www.facebook.com/Backyardretreatpool.
Southern Self Storage cuts ribbon
VALDOSTA – Southern Self Storage North Valdosta, 3819 North Valdosta Road, celebrated its new location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce.
“Southern Self Storage has been in business since 1985. For almost 40 years, we’ve been providing exceptionally clean, secure and competitively priced storage units in convenient locations like Valdosta. We truly enjoy and love what we do, and we take great pride in the communities in which we live and serve,” Tresha McMillian, director of marketing, said.
The business has been operating in Lowndes County since 2015, chamber representatives said in a statement.
“Valdosta is such a special place. In fact, we liked being here so much that we decided to expand and bring more of Southern to Lowndes County. Our newest location Southern Self Storage on North Valdosta Road is only a few minutes away from our 3200 Inner Perimeter Road store,” McMillian said.
Southern Self Storage offers complimentary dollies, extra-wide doors and even wide lane access for trucks, chamber representatives said. A few other benefits include computerized gate access to enclosed lighted grounds, delivery acceptance and video surveillance.
“We pride ourselves on a very high level of commitment to community. Not only do we enjoy partnering with the chamber but we’ve been happy to work with quite a few nonprofit organizations as well, ranging from the Humane Society to The Forgotten Soldiers organization that benefits veterans. One of our most recent efforts involved the local chapter of the Boys and Girls Club right here in Valdosta, Georgia, for a back-to-school drive campaign a few months ago,” McMillian said.
For more information, contact Tresha McMillian at (561) 574-3338, by email at tpowe@southernselfstorage.com or visit www.southernselfstorage.com.
Huta CBD Essentials cuts ribbon
VALDOSTA – Huta CBD Essentials, 1585 Baytree Road, recently joined the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce and celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Huta CBD Essentials opened its doors in January of this year, chamber representatives said in a statement.
Offering a range of CBD products, Khiry Frasier, owner, said he loves helping people find alternative ways to dealing with health ailments.
“Our team does a lot of educating in the store to ensure people feel comfortable with trying CBD. In addition, we are meticulous in making sure we provide top quality to our customers in everything that we offer,” Frasier said.
Huta hosts monthly yoga classes and will begin to host paint sessions as well.
For more information, contact Frasier at (229) 262-7766 or by email at khiry@hutaessentials.com.
