Business Briefs

Brown city employee of month
VALDOSTA – Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson and Richard Hardy, city public works director, honored Ray Brown, heavy equipment operator, as the August city employee of the month at a recent Valdosta City Council meeting.
Brown received a framed certificate, a check for $200 and his name appears on a plaque in City Hall, city officials said in a statement.
Brown began his employment with the City of Valdosta in December 2016 and currently holds the position of heavy equipment operator in the city residential trash division. He is responsible for driving a truck and trailer equipped with a hydraulic scoop and lifting arm to remove yard debris for residents along his route, city officials said.
His nomination was submitted by a Valdosta resident whose mother lives on Brown’s route. The following comments were submitted to the city by the resident:
“Ray Brown drives the route that passes my parents’ house on Park Avenue. My mom used to walk every day for her exercise until the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions on outdoor and group activities were in place.
"During this time, she has maintained social distancing and her usual physical activity by working in the yard. She has been working in her yard every day since COVID started.
"During this time, she has had a pile of yard debris at the road every week. Mr. Brown is her regular yard pick-up man. She has spoken about him to me every week since she embarked on this routine. She has nothing but praise for the man.
"Mr. Brown calls my mother by name and is always pleasant in conversation with her. He is seemingly always positive and in a good mood. She looks forward to his weekly chat while he loads up her week's work and then moves down the road.
"My mom has sung praises of Mr. Brown and his competency with the hydraulic arm on his truck. I had the pleasure of meeting Mr. Brown after helping my mom with a project at her house. Mr. Brown pulled up to the house, set up, and removed the yard debris from her yard within minutes and with no damage to the ground under the pile. I was impressed by the skill with which he was able to collect that debris.
"Mr. Brown exhibits the kind of attitude we should all have when we come to work each day. He also provides the kind of personalized customer service that genuinely makes a positive difference in our interactions with the public. His reliability, quality of work, disposition, pleasant and positive attitude when dealing with members of the public deserve to be recognized.”
"The City of Valdosta applauds Brown for his dedication, exemplary work ethic, and for being named the August 2020 Employee of the Month," city officials said.
Halcyon Hospice earns SHPBest
VALDOSTA – Halcyon Hospice has been recognized by Strategic Healthcare Programs as a premier performer for achieving an overall caregiver and family satisfaction score that ranked in the top 5% of all eligible SHP clients for the 2019 calendar year, according to a company statement.
The annual SHPBest award program was created to acknowledge "hospice providers that consistently provide high quality service to families and caregivers of patients receiving hospice care," according to the statement.
The 2019 award recipients were determined by reviewing and ranking the overall Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems Hospice survey satisfaction score for more than 1,400 hospice providers.
"With one of the largest CAHPS Hospice benchmarks in the nation, SHP is in a unique position to identify and recognize organizations that have made family and caregiver satisfaction a priority and have been rewarded for their efforts with high marks on the CAHPS Hospice survey," .
“SHP is proud to present the SHPBest awards to our top-performing customers. We commend these organizations for their continuous focus on delivering the highest quality of care to their patients,” said Rob Paulsson, president of SHP.
"The professional clinicians and support staff at Halcyon Hospice serve the residents of Valdosta and the surrounding region with quality hospice care," according to the statement. "Hospice professionals provide the emotional, spiritual and medical support needed when patients are facing a terminal illness."
Hospice services help patients live comfortably, with dignity, when a cure is no longer possible. Hospice care programs can be provided in any place a patient calls home, including nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
“The LHC Group family congratulates our team members at Halcyon Hospice for achieving this honor as part of the 2019 SHPBest program,” said Keith Myers, LHC Group chairman and chief executive officer. “An uncompromising commitment to quality and patient care is a vital part of our company culture. Our outstanding clinicians and support staff in communities around the nation have helped our company earn a reputation as the industry leader in providing high-quality care for the people who place their trust in us.”
Read more about the SHPBest awards program, including methodology and award recipient lists at https://www.shpdata.com/hospice/shpbest-cahps-hospice/.
