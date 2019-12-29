Northwind named Leading Business
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors honored Northwind Apartment Homes as the Leading Business of the Week.
Northwind Apartment Homes is "one of Valdosta’s premier living communities providing their residents with a memorable experience," chamber officials said.
“Thinking outside of the box separates us from our competitors,” said Brittany Lee, community director. “When our residents move to Northwind, it not only becomes a home, but an experience. We want to create exceptional experiences for all who live with us.”
For Lee, the opportunity to interact with the residents is a gratifying experience each day, she said.
“It is a rewarding experience getting to meet and interact with so many different residents and different personalities every day,” Lee said. “Getting to make their living experience the best it could possibly be is a rewarding experience to our full team.”
Northwind is a member of the South Georgia’s Apartment Association.
“We love being a part of the South Georgia’s Apartment Association where we meet with other apartment communities as we come together to help enhance our living experience for all residents of our communities,” Lee said.
Northwind is a member of the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce.
“The Valdosta chamber does a great job promoting businesses in the Valdosta area,” Lee said. "With each new business that comes to the area, this brings more potential residents to our Northwind community."
For more information about Northwind Apartment Homes, call (229) 241-8237 or visit 5148 Northwind Boulevard.
The Leading Business of the Week program is designed to recognize members who have partnered with the chamber for at least five years. Marcotek Digital Office Solutions sponsors the 2019 Leading Business of the Week program. For more information, visit www.ValdostaChamber.com/Leading-Business-of-the-Week.
Gladwin Vaughn Architecture cuts ribbon
VALDOSTA – The Valdosa-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors honored Gladwin Vaughn Architecture with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new name.
Gladwin Vaughn Architecture is a full-service architectural firm located in the heart of Downtown Valdosta in the historic Roberts Building, chamber officials said. The firm is led by owners and business partners Céline Gladwin and Erin Vaughn.
For the past 13 years, Gladwin Vaughn Architecture has served the Valdosta community on the principles and values established by the former BFB Gladwin Architects and the Florida-based firm, Barnett Fronczak Barlow Architects, chamber officials said.
“We have a fully virtual firm, as well as a beautiful office in the historic Roberts Building in Downtown Valdosta,” Gladwin said. “The mission for our firm is to deliver unique and creative design solutions that are contextual and exceed our clients’ expectations. We both have a shared vision for the firm to foster creativity and fun in a flexible and contemporary work environment.”
Gladwin Vaughn Architecture stands by its work by "providing great attention to each client and project," chamber officials said.
“I believe that we are a trustworthy, talented and innovative team,” Gladwin said. “We stand by what we do and treat every project and client with the utmost importance and attention. We love what we do and have been blessed with wonderful clients, great projects and a supportive community. We hope to continue to provide our professional design services and grow and evolve with each one of our experiences.”
Gladwin Vaughn Architecture is a member of the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce.
“The chamber was my first stop when we first moved to Valdosta over 13 years ago and opened a branch office at the time," Gladwin said. "The chamber offers a variety of opportunities for a business at each stage of the business’ development from specific resources to networking opportunities.”
For more information about Gladwin Vaughn Architecture, visit 106 W. Hill Ave, unit B, or call (229) 244-1492.
