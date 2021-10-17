Chamber hosts Humana ribbon cutting
VALDOSTA – Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Rhonda Mansour, licensed Humana agent, to inform the community about the new Humana local PFFS Plan.
Humana Inc. is a for-profit American health insurance company based in Louisville, Kentucky.
"It is their mission to help people achieve lifelong wellbeing," chamber representatives said in a statement. "Their main goal is to improve health care and make it more accessible. Humana is one of the nation's largest providers of Medicare Advantage, a privately administered version of federal health plan for seniors."
Humana is not new to Lowndes County. However, it originally only offered regional plans available for seniors, whereas next year, it will have PFFS Local Plans available, chamber officials said.
Mansour specializes in Medicare and is committed to partnering with clients to find the health benefits plan that best fits their needs, chamber officials said.
Mellow Mushroom named leading business
VALDOSTA – Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce named Mellow Mushroom as the Leading Business of the Week.
Leading Business of the Week is a program that recognizes businesses that have been long-time chamber members and have an excellent community image, chamber representatives said in a statement.
Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers was founded in Atlanta in 1974. Each Mellow is locally owned and operated and provides a unique feel focused around great customer service and high-quality food, chamber representatives said.
The Valdosta location is no different and features a superhero theme, where customers can pose with the Hulk before they eat.
It is the mission of Mellow to "provide delicious food in a fun and creative environment," chamber representatives said. "Mellow provides continuous service to the Valdosta, Kinderlou, Stone Creek and other surrounding areas.
"By offering an assortment of menu options from pizzas to calzones to 40 draft beers to choose from, Mellow Mushroom caters to everyone. They are conscious of food allergies and sensitivities; many of their pizzas can be made gluten-free."
Lindsey Gray, Mellow Mushroom general manager, said she is excited to announce that Mellow will participate in fundraising events for charities and local organizations. Resources will also be allocated to working closely with schools for fundraising and supporting educators.
“I love working here. Between the guests and the staff, I have met wonderful people,” Gray said.
Mellow Mushroom is appreciative of the role that the chamber plays in its business.
“They have provided us with opportunities to network. There is plenty of outreach and connections, which is good for business,” Gray said.
For more information, contact Lindsey Gray at (229)-333-1891.
