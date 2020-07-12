Chamber reopens offices
VALDOSTA — All members open for business were invited to be a part of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce’s week-long grand reopening celebration.
To practice social distancing, one chamber staff member and one chamber ambassador made appearances at businesses to welcome them back and snap some photos to use in order to promote them to the community.
Each group was part of a collaborative video. Chamber representatives wore face masks at all times, chamber officials said in a statement.
“As the voice of the business community, we knew we had a duty to promote our members who need the community’s support now more than ever,” said Myrna Ballard, chamber president.
Twenty businesses were visited throughout the week by a variety of chamber staff and ambassadors. Businesses involved in the grand reopening celebration include:
A Plus Junk Removal & Moving Services, Ella’s Top Corral, Event Point, Face Lab, Holiday Inn Express Lake Park, Horizons Xtreme Fitness, Jumpn’ Jacks 4 Kidz, Kellie Rae Photography, Kona Ice of Lowndes, Kreamkles Rolled Ice Cream, Mercer Hughes Real Estate Group, PeaceWay Counseling & Mediation Services, Recoil Trampoline Park, Repeat Boutique, Southern Grace Gifts, The Flower Gallery, The Valdosta Mall, Valdosta Chiropractic & Rehab, Wild Adventures Theme Park, Winnersville Elite Cheer and Dance.
“Since March, we have been supporting the business community from afar, but it was great to get back out there and visibly celebrate our members when they need it most,” said Lisa Register, ambassador chairman.
For more information on the chamber’s grand reopening, contact Lauren Pope, (229) 247-8100, ext. 231.
