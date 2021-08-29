Respiratory Therapy named Hospital Heroes
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center honored its respiratory therapists as the August Hospital Heroes at its monthly board of directors meeting.
The team was honored for its "professionalism, hard work and sacrifice in order to provide excellent and safe patient care during the COVID-19 pandemic," hospital officials said in a statement.
"Health care is constantly changing and the pandemic has reminded us of the value of our respiratory therapists and that we need them more than ever," said Randy Smith, SGMC chief nursing officer and chief operating officer.
Since March 2020, the SGMC Respiratory Therapy team has administered "over 98,000 treatments, treated over 1,000 patients on ventilators, drawn over 7,000 blood gases and performed over 50 intubations," hospital officials said.
"The personal and professional sacrifices made by this team do not go unnoticed. Many of them have sacrificed time with loved ones, self-care and their own safety to provide care to those infected. It is because of the Respiratory Therapy team that so many patients affected by the virus have already recovered. They have done so much for our hospital and we are extremely grateful for their hard work every day. It is an honor to work with this great profession. They are a shining example of remarkable people providing extraordinary care," Smith said.
The Respiratory Therapy team received a standing ovation from people in attendance.
For more information, visit sgmc.org.
Dentist earns academy mastership
VALDOSTA – The Academy of General Dentistry announced that Dr. James C. Broadfoot, DMD, of Valdosta recently received the prestigious Mastership Award, a professional credential that recognizes AGD member’s commitment to excellence in dental education.
Broadfoot accepted this award, along with 49 other dentists who achieved this designation in 2021, at a special convocation during AGD’s Annual Scientific Session in Austin, Texas, academy representatives said in a statement.
The Mastership Award is the highest honor available in the AGD and one of the most respected designations in the profession, they added.
The accomplishment meets the highest criteria for professional excellence. To accomplish this, Broadfoot completed more than 1,100 hours of continuing dental education in the 16 disciplines of dentistry, including 400 hours dedicated to hands-on skills and techniques.
As a recipient of this award, Broadfoot joins more than 3,500 members of the dental community "who understand that great smiles and good oral health for their patients are the result of going above and beyond basic requirements," academy representatives said.
“Becoming an AGD master means a dentist has taken part in some of the most rigorous continuing dental education programs today,” said Bruce Cassis, DDS, MAGD, AGD president. “Only 2% of all dentists have gone on to earn mastership from the AGD.
"We are proud to honor Dr. Broadfoot for his commitment and dedication to provide his patients with advanced and exceptional oral health care. He is exceeding industry requirements and paving a path of success distinguishing himself professionally amongst his peers and exemplifying his allegiance to the dental community.”
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are an estimated 198,517 general dentists who are employed directly in the field of dentistry. A general dentist is the primary care provider for patients of all ages and is responsible for the diagnosis, treatment, management and overall coordination of services related to patients’ oral health needs.
Broadfoot graduated from the University of Alabama School of Dentistry in 2007 and practices dentistry in Valdosta. In addition to the AGD, Broadfoot is a member of the American Dental Association, the Georgia Dental Association, the Southwestern District Dental Society (of Georgia) and the American Academy of Facial Esthetics.
