VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors honored Choices for Life of Georgia as the Leading Business of the Week.
Known for its "collaborative heart and competitive spirit, Choices for Life of Georgia is committed to affecting positive change in families and children with special needs," chamber officials said.
Choices for Life of Georgia provides in-home treatment for children and youth with psychological, social and emotional needs who can accept and respond to relationships within a family, but whose special needs require more intensive care, chamber officials said.
Choices for Life of Georgia combines skills and resources while partnering with state agencies, counselors and social workers to provide a safe and nurturing environment, according to the chamber.
Sara Riley, Choices for Life of Georgia executive director, said Choices has consistently scored a 95 percent or greater on the external Medicaid audits. The agency has provided services for more than 400 children and families in the community with in-home behavioral health services.
"Choices for Life of Georgia provided a loving and compassionate private foster home for an average of 50 children in the past two years," chamber officials said.
Choices for Life of Georgia has announced its Seven Challenges program. The program will take place in several rural South Georgia counties that normally would not have access to behavioral health services in their cities.
Choices for Life of Georgia is a member of the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce.
“The chamber assisted our agency in remaining a professional and quality community partner by advocating, partnering and collaborating to be the best agency we can be for the benefit of our community,” Riley said.
“The Valdosta-Lowndes chamber and its staff take an active and positive role in engaging small business," she said. "They diligently work to support small business and encourage the community to help keep local business local and profitable.”
For more information, visit Choices for Life of Georgia, 2200 N. Patterson St., or call, (229) 244-1707.
The Leading Business of the Week program is designed to recognize members who have partnered with the chamber for at least five years. Marcotek Digital Office Solutions sponsors the 2019 Leading Business of the Week program. For more information, visit www.ValdostaChamber.com/Leading-Business-of-the-Week.
Herndon recognizes employees
VALDOSTA — The Herndon Company recognized several of its employees recently.
The real-estate firm recognized Sue Dennard for 41 years of service, as well as Nathan Smith, eight years; Whitney Sharpe, five years; Suzanne Montgomery, 17 years; Stephanie Morrisey, 14 years; Laurie Gulliksen, 27 years; Sue Barnes, 12 years "of dedicated service to the real estate industry and The Herndon Company, company representatives said.
James Lee Herndon, broker/owner, presented the recognition of achievement during the company awards/sales meeting at Friends Café.
Montecito acquires Southern OB/Gyn
VALDOSTA — Montecito Medical Real Estate, an owner of medical office buildings throughout the U.S., has finalized the acquisition of a large OB/GYN office and state-of-the-art surgery center from a leading provider in South Georgia.
The acquisition involves a two-building complex that is home to Southern OB/GYN, the area’s leading provider in its medical specialty, and the group’s adjoining OB/GYN ambulatory surgery center, company representatives said.
Together, the buildings offer a total of approximately 30,000 square feet. The single-story buildings are 100 percent leased, company representatives said. The property is located less than one mile from the South Georgia Medical Center, where the physicians have privileges.
“Our experience in working with Chip Conk and the entire Montecito team was extremely positive,” said Randy Johnson, chief executive officer, Southern Ob-Gyn Associates, P.C. “Although the process we just completed can be intimidating, the Montecito personnel were always professional and easy to work with throughout the process. We cannot thank them enough for their assistance in closing this deal.”
The building that houses Southern OB/GYN’s medical offices was completed in 1999, while the ambulatory surgery center opened in 2003. On the group’s medical campus, patients can receive a full range of OB/GYN services that include imaging, diagnosis, prenatal care and surgery.
“We worked closely with the talented team at Southern OB-GYN to structure a mutually beneficial transaction,” said Conk, CEO, Montecito Medical. “With a majority share of the OB/GYN services in the local market, Southern represents exactly the kind of group with whom we love to partner — a dominant provider with an advantageously situated property near a major medical center.
“We are very excited to establish a presence for our company in South Georgia as we continue to build our national portfolio of high-quality medical real estate,” Conk said. “Montecito has purchased more than 890,000 square feet of medical office properties so far in 2019, and our rapid growth validates our successful strategy of partnering with best-in-class providers.”
Southern OB/GYN is one of the best-established providers in the area, with service to the community spanning more than 60 years, company representatives said.
"Established in 1955, the practice has been delivering care rooted in core family values, with a passion and vision to bring the latest in technological advancements to the region," company representatives said. "Southern OB/GYN provides specialized experience in the areas of gynecologic and obstetrical care, fertility counseling, 3D mammography and nutrition counseling.
SGRC Lending welcomes new loan directors
VALDOSTA — The Southern Georgia Regional Commission Lending Department has welcomed Garrett Copeland, Stan Crance and Will Harvey as the newest members of the loan board of directors for the Southern Georgia Area Resource Development Agency and the Southern Georgia Area Development Corporation.
The SGRC Council appointed the new directors during the Aug. 22 meeting, commission officials said.
Copeland is the market president in Valdosta for the Citizens Bank of Nashville. Prior to joining the Citizens Bank in 2015, Copeland worked for local community banks in the Valdosta area after graduating from college, commission officials said. Copeland is a 2007 graduate of Valdosta State University with a degree in speech communications/public relations.
Crance is the director of business recruitment and existing industry with the Valdosta-Lowndes Development Authority where he began in 2015. Prior to his time there, Crance was program manager for the VSU Small Business Development Center working with small businesses in a 10-county territory.
Crance is a 2005 graduate of Valdosta State University with a degree in business management.
Harvey is an assistant vice president and commercial lender with Waycross Bank & Trust in Waycross. He has been in commercial lending since 2014, commission officials said.
Prior to his position with WB&T, Harvey worked as a sales representative for a heavy machinery and equipment company in the Southeast Georgia region. Harvey is a 2003 graduate of the University of Georgia with a degree in agricultural economics.
The purpose of the SGRC loan program is "to finance new and expanding businesses in order to create jobs. The SGRC loan programs offer many attractive benefits, such as lower down payments and fixed, lower interest rates," commission officials said.
The SGRC operates five loan programs with loan amounts from $50,000 to $5.5 million and terms of up to 25 years. Loans are made in participation with area banks and are administered in compliance with individual program guidelines.
The SGRC loan programs are licensed by the U.S. Small Business Administration and supported by the U.S. Economic Development Administration and U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development to promote economic growth.
SGMC Lanier honored for safety
VALDOSTA — The Georgia Hospital Association Workers’ Compensation Self-Insurance Fund presented SGMC Lanier campus with its fourth consecutive safety award.
The award is based on achieving a low accident frequency environment, hospital officials said.
“We are very proud of this accomplishment and thank the staff for working together to ensure our hospital is safe for patients and employees,” said Geoff Hardy, campus administrator.
SGMC Lanier campus is the largest employer and economic generator in the community of Lakeland. For more information visit sgmc.org/lanier.
