Game Changers, Fusion represent Coastal Plains
VALDOSTA – The Game Changers Marketing and Consulting Group in partnership with Fusion Creative Marketing has a new client, Coastal Plains EOA, a nonprofit that serves 10 counties, providing services to reduce and eliminate poverty in the South Georgia area.
Angela Ward and Steven Heddon will be providing rebranding, leadership training, event coordination and funding and business strategies, according to a joint statement.
“Coastal Plain Area EOA, Inc., seeks to promote the social and economic development of the citizens of the second and eighth U.S. congressional districts of the State of Georgia, as they are presently apportioned, particularly with respect to those citizens who are impoverished or otherwise depressed, or deprived of benefits for general economic prosperity and well-being in the United States and the State of Georgia,” representatives said.
Rickman joins Physician Network
VALDOSTA – Dr. Richard Rickman, M.D., family medicine, has joined the South Georgia Medical Center Physician Network.
Rickman has been practicing in the area for more than 20 years and will continue seeing patients at his offices, now named SGMC Family Medicine, in Valdosta, 2704 N. Oak St., Bldg. C2, and in Lake Park, 241 Lakes Blvd., hospital representatives said in a statement.
He specializes in diagnosing medical diseases, dermatology, pediatrics, women's health, geriatrics, acute care and emergencies. Rickman also conducts minor office procedures such as skin lesion biopsies, laceration repairs and joint injections, hospital representatives said.
Rickman said patients can expect to receive compassionate care, confidence and trust in him as their physician.
“I connect with patients with empathy, trying to find common ground by getting to know them on a personal level. This makes communicating and interacting easier when patients feel comfortable and can relate with their physician," Rickman said.
Rickman received his medical degree from Ross University School of Medicine in Miramar, Florida. He completed his internship and residency in family medicine at UPMC Shadyside School in Pittsburgh.
After graduating from his residency program, Rickman joined the United States Air Force as a captain and family practitioner for the 347th Medical Group on Moody Air Force Base and was honorably discharged in 2001.
He is board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine.
Rickman has been married to his wife, Charlene, for 22 years and they have seven adult children, Safiya, Stephon, Sharifa, Rasheeda, Dominique, Richard II and Joshua.
In his free time, he said he enjoys playing soccer, carpentry, working in the yard with his dogs, swimming, traveling and going to the beach.
Rickman is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment at the Valdosta location, call (229) 469-7730; for the Lake Park office, call (229) 375-5449.
