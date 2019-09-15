Business Briefs

Baby Bloom cuts ribbon
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors honored Baby Bloom 4D Ultrasound Studio with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate becoming members of the chamber and its new partnership with SneekPeak.
"Having the chance to see your baby for the first is a memorable moment," chamber officials said. "Baby Bloom 4D Ultrasound Studio is devoted to providing this special moment to expecting mothers and families by using the finest in baby ultrasound imaging."
“We love showing families their babies for the first time," said Priscilla Evans, owner. "During an ultrasound, baby may suck their thumb, smile or yawn. They may even open their eyes and look around. Seeing baby in real-time is a truly amazing experience for the entire family.”
Evans said Baby Bloom 4D Ultrasound Studio’s technicians specialize in accurate early gender determination. It offers a new high-definition live imaging known as 5D ultrasound, chamber officials said. Baby Bloom 4D Ultrasound Studio partnered with Gateway Genomics to offer families gender testing as early as eight weeks by using DNA testing.
“We are very excited to be able to provide this along with elective ultrasounds to pregnant moms,” Evans said. "It is our priority to help our moms feel as comfortable as possible so they can take in every moment of seeing their precious baby."
Evans said Baby Bloom 4D Ultrasound Studio has maintained a 100 percent accuracy rate for 14-week gender determination ultrasounds for two years, chamber officials said.
Baby Bloom 4D Ultrasound Studio is a new member of the chamber.
“Baby Bloom 4D Ultrasound Studio has had the privilege of partnering with some other wonderful local businesses for our events," Evans said. "Most recently Rowan's Consignment Store, The Spa Aesthetics and Stripped Waxing Salon provided some wonderful giveaways for our moms.”
For more information about Baby Bloom 4D Ultrasound Studio, visit www.babybloomhd.com or call (229) 415-4707.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.