Cass Burch Chrysler named leading business
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors honored Cass Burch Chrysler as the Leading Business of the Week.
Cass Burch Chrysler is an automotive dealer that has been providing vehicles to the people of Valdosta and surrounding cities for more than 20 years, chamber officials said.
Cass Burch Chrysler strives to live up to its motto “stack ‘em deep and sell ‘em cheap” by having one of the largest Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram inventories in South Georgia, chamber officials said.
"They are also proud to be one of the leading Chrysler dealerships in the nation, winning numerous awards including J.D. Power Customer First Award for 2018 and 2019, Valdosta Daily Times Best of South Georgia’s Best Place to Buy a New Truck nine times and the prestigious Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram National Dealer of the Year Award for 2007.
General Manager Bobby Joseph said Cass Burch makes it a priority to give back to Valdosta.
“We partner with Moody Air Force Base Housing to sponsor activities for active military families living in base housing. We partner with Valdosta and Lowndes high schools to develop community prayer and teacher appreciation videos for each school system. We also sponsor Malcolm Mitchell’s 'Read with Malcolm' program in area Title 1 schools,” Joseph said.
Joseph made it clear the business places high emphasis on employee satisfaction to ensure Chrysler standards are met and customers will have an easier time with purchasing a vehicle.
“It’s a pleasure and extremely rewarding to be involved in an organization that believes in always doing the right thing regardless of the cost involved,” he said.
Cass Burch Chrysler is a member of the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce, citing its positive and “pro-business” influence on the community.
“They have created an awareness in our community that encourages area residents to support and buy from local companies such as ourselves,” he said.
For more information, visit Cass Burch Chrysler, 4164 North Valdosta Road, or call (229) 242-1540.
The Leading Business of the Week program is designed to recognize members who have partnered with the chamber for at least five years. Marcotek Digital Office Solutions sponsors the 2019 Leading Business of the Week program. For more information, visit www.ValdostaChamber.com/Leading-Business-of-the-Week
Mercer Hughes Real Estate Group cuts ribbon
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors honored Mercer Hughes Real Estate Group with a ribbon-cutting ceremony recently to celebrate its grand opening and to further connect with the community and potential clients.
MHREG is a full-service real estate firm that works with buyers and sellers on reaching their goals, chamber officials said. It also has a property-management side to the business that works to maintain positive relations between landlords and tenants.
The business became established when owners Larry Mercer, Jerry Hughes and Dedra Hughes all worked as realtors at the same firm, chamber officials said. Owing to their similar ambitions for the industry, the three of them decided to team up and start their own firm that placed an emphasis on exemplary service.
“We want to create an atmosphere where agents and their clients will feel at home in Mercer Hughes,” Mercer said. “We offer unique social media services as well as a team approach to real estate. Our clients will have not one, but two agents helping them to ensure the best quality service.”
MHREG is passionate about serving Valdosta due to its long-standing ties with the community.
“Having served Lowndes County and the surrounding areas for over 20 years as realtors, we never questioned our location. We love it here,” he said.
"MHREG is proud to be a member of the chamber due to them helping the firm reach their two-year goals within six months," chamber officials said.
“Our goal is to become a part of the community in many ways possible," Mercer said. "The chamber has been giving us great exposure, and working with them has given us yet another avenue in the way of achieving our goals.”
For more information, visit Mercer Hughes Real Estate Group, 3117 N. Oak St. Ext., Suite B, or call (229) 262-1388.
Educate 1 Child cuts ribbon
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors honored Educate 1 Child with a ribbon-cutting ceremony recently on to celebrate its establishment in the community and to spread awareness.
E1C is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing resources through community partnerships for early learners, adolescents and their parents, chamber officials said.
Dr. Pamela Carter, the psychologist for E1C, said the main focus is preparing students for success, through workshops, donations and collaborating with cooperative learning groups.
“Educate 1 Child differs from other nonprofits in our community because our primary focus is early learners (infants to 12 years of age). Our school-readiness mission includes the children and the parents alike,” she said.
Carter, an accomplished educator, has received several awards during her time in education. Her business, Tickle Me Pink Daycare & Learning Center recently received the 2019 Small Business of the Year Award presented by the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce, 2018 Georgia Shape School of the Month for the State of Georgia and 2017 Shape Award from the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning.
E1C is a member of the chamber.
“The chamber has brought awareness to the type of child care we provide to the community. They have provided outstanding networking and community partnership opportunities,” she said.
For more information, call Educate 1 Child, (229) 262-1154.
Plants, Plants, Plants small business of the month
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce and Renasant Bank presented Plants, Plants, Plants with the November Small Business of The Month Award.
Plants, Plants, Plants was started by owner Laurelee Wilkerson in 1992 with the aim of providing interior decorating to the Valdosta community. Instead of arranging furniture and picking color schemes, Wilkerson decided to specialize in using plants, chamber officials said.
“Designing and supplying plantscapes enhances any environment, thereby improving its air quality and beauty. It is proven to increase health, productivity and morale, and it enriches a comfortable environment for employees, clients and customers,” Wilkerson said.
The company provides plants to many of the residential and commercial areas of Valdosta, as well as making the floral arrangements for events such as weddings. The selection of plants can be bought or leased, and Wilkerson works to maintain her patrons’ plants on a weekly basis.
“You must have an extensive knowledge of plants’ varieties. Its survivability includes feeding, nutrients and maintenance, and I have done this for a diverse assortment of clients,” she said.
Wilkerson said the best part of her job is being involved with the community and making a difference.
“I help maintain the local schools’ gardens through the master gardening program. I have taught the art of growing plants to many clubs, organizations and school children of all ages. In my spare time, I’m active with the Cancer Society and help organize survivor events. I am also active with the Southeastern Citrus Growers,” she said.
Plant, Plants, Plants is a member of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce, citing its efforts to spread awareness of her services as key to keeping the company running.
“I am honored to be a member of this chamber. I have been running for 27 years now, and they have been nothing but helpful,” Wilkerson said.
For more information on Plant, Plants, Plants, visit 4094 Hayes Road or call (229) 560-3646.
