Miller Hardware named Corporation of the Quarter
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce, with the support of Renasant Bank, announces a new program – Corporation of the Quarter.
The first-ever business to be awarded the distinction is Miller Hardware Company, chamber representatives said in a statement.
The Corporation of the Quarter program recognizes "larger businesses with 36 or more employees who excel in community involvement and truly value their employees," chamber officials said. "COQ awardees do not only supply a large quantity of jobs but they provide quality jobs and prioritize creating an employee centric culture."
Candidates for COQ are anonymously nominated and judged by a panel of local business owners. Each quarter, just one business earns the title.
“Our partnership for business recognition originally dates back when the bank, along with the chamber, created the Small Business of the Month Award, which continues to exist today,” Terry Bennett, market president of Renasant Bank, said. “When we were approached about the Corporation of the Quarter Award, we felt compelled to continue this effort, which will allow us to reach out and recognize business leaders and their employees who are making a difference in our community.”
Since 1908, Miller Hardware Company has been serving the people and communities of South Georgia and North Florida as a fourth-generation family business.
"With three distinct divisions, Miller Hardware, Whitehead Industrial Hardware, and Seasons Garden Center, Miller Hardware Company continues to carry forward reputable customer service," chamber representatives said.
Whitehead Industrial Hardware has established itself on the foundation of wholesale and retail hardware experience to become a complete supply house serving industry, construction and municipalities.
Established in 1998, Seasons Garden Center serves residential gardening enthusiasts and was designed to entice customers to slow down and enjoy playing in the dirt.
The employees of Miller Hardware differentiate the company from others by encompassing nearly every living generation, which creates a unique, yet distinct culture.
“Independent hardware distribution is becoming a very isolated business model as the continued ‘local business’ threats loom over,” Jonathan Miller, principal of Miller Hardware, said. “Our biggest combatant will continue being our level of personal customer service that comes from personnel with deep, industry experience.”
Miller Hardware supports local, nonprofit community organizations by providing financial contributions, in-kind services and volunteer support. The business supports as many programs and charities as it can on an annual basis and has various staff members serving on nonprofit board seats.
“Miller Hardware’s stellar reputation in our community makes them the perfect awardee to kickoff the brand new Corporation of the Quarter program,” Chamber President Christie Moore said. “Any conversation you have with the fourth-generation owners makes it clear how much they value their employees and how grateful they are to have had the opportunity to serve our community for so long.”
For more information on the Corporation of the Quarter Award, contact Lauren Pope, (229) 247-8100, ext. 231.
E-Travel Anytime cuts ribbon
VALDOSTA – E-Travel Anytime held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber Ambassadors to celebrate a partnership with Sandals and Beaches Resorts, as well as getting a new car wrap of Sandals advertisements, Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce representatives said in a statement.
Although E-Travel Anytime has already been a partner with Sandals, it now offers "incredible new deals with the resort company," chamber representatives said. "The travel agency is certified as an ethical travel agent and as an all-inclusive resorts expert.
"E-Travel Anytime commits itself to servicing customers and helping them achieve their dreams to travel and explore."
“We love to see new places and want to help you ‘Explore Your World’ as well,” said Cindy Hotchkiss, travel agent and owner.
Even though the agency cooperates with Sandals, it also has deals and promotions for other destinations.
“We have many other partners we work with who deliver on product, service and commitment to our industry and partnership,” Hotchkiss said. “This chamber we have has been great helping me get out of my comfort zone through volunteering as an ambassador.”
More information, contact E-Travel Anytime, (229) 300-3691; or cindy@etravelanytime.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.