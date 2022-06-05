Business Briefs

Southwell cuts ribbon for new location
VALDOSTA – Southwell Gastroenterology-Lowndes, 3790 Old U.S. 41 North, Suites B & C, celebrated its new location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce.
Southwell Gastroenterology-Lowndes is one of two gastroenterology practices owned by Southwell, previously known as Tift Regional Health System, chamber representatives said in a statement.
"Dr. (Edward J.) Fricker and his team moved to the new office last year but the ambulatory surgery center recently opened in 2022, and they were proud to announce this at their ribbon cutting," chamber representatives said.
“Dr. Fricker is a long-standing physician in the Valdosta-Lowndes community and offers years of experience and expertise to patients experiencing gastro-related issues. He and his team offer compassionate and efficient care to each of their patients. You are sure to feel welcome as soon as you enter the office,” said Liza Tillman, public relations director.
The new building offers an office setting on one side and an ambulatory surgery center on the other. It allows patients to receive convenient and streamlined care in one place.
“Aside from the convenience of having an office and ambulatory surgery center in one place, our office environment offers a calming atmosphere due to the general aesthetics of the way the office was designed. You may forget you are sitting in a gastroenterology office,” Tillman said.
Southwell has been a Valdosta-Lowndes chamber member for a little more than a year.
“We can’t say enough about the support the chamber has provided since we joined. They have been informative, responsive and incredibly easy to work with,” Tillman said.
For more information, contact Tillman at Liza.Tillman@tiftregional.com or Fricker’s office at (229) 262-6800.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.