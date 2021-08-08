Clark named banking board member
ATLANTA – A. Parrish Clark, Jr., CEO of Guardian Bank in Valdosta, has been elected by his peers in South Georgia to serve a two-year term on the board of directors of the Georgia Bankers Association.
“Parrish is an effective leader, a committed advocate for banking and a passionate community servant,” said Luke Flatt, GBA chairman and chairman, president and CEO of AB&T, Albany. “He is well-respected by his peers, and our association will benefit greatly from his expertise and leadership.”
Clark joined Guardian Bank in 1997 as a management trainee, banking representatives said in a statement. Although his primary focus was lending, he worked in all areas of the bank. In January 2015, he was named CEO of Guardian Bank and joined the bank’s board of directors. In January, Clark was named CEO of WB&T Bankshares, Inc., a three-bank holding company, and joined its board of directors in May.
Clark received his bachelor of arts in history from Furman University in 1997 and his master’s degree in business administration from Valdosta State University in 2001. He is a 2004 graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University.
Clark has been active in the GBA since 1999. He has previously served as a GBA group officer, has served on and chaired the Leadership GBA board of directors and completed a one-year term on the GBA board of directors in that capacity. Clark also participates in GBA roundtables.
Clark has served on the board of trustees for the Valdosta State University Foundation since January 2012 and became its chairman in January. He has previously served on the board of trustees for the Georgia United Methodist Foundation and the board of directors for the Children’s Advocacy Center and the Greater Valdosta United Way. He was also an honorary commander in the 23rd Operational Support Squadron at Moody Air Force Base.
Davis named Hospital Hero
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center honored Rhonda Davis with nutrition services as the Hospital Hero at its July board of directors meeting.
Davis has been with SGMC for 24 years and was recognized for "her work ethic, dedication, and most importantly, her human kindness," hospital officials said in a statement.
Johnny Ball, SGMC vice president of marketing and public affairs, said not only does Davis get to know all of her customers by name, she has been noticed multiple times using her own money to help patients or visitors pay for their meals.
"Hospital Heroes come from all areas of the organization and so does leadership," said Ronnie Dean, SGMC president and chief executive officer. "Rhonda demonstrates a leadership that inspires everyone around her."
Davis received a standing ovation from people in attendance.
For more information visit sgmc.org.
Herndon welcomes Davis to team
VALDOSTA – The Herndon Company announced the addition of Kenny Davis to its team.
Davis was born in Valdosta in 1966 and graduated from Lowndes High School in 1984. He then pursued additional studies at Valdosta State University where he earned a degree in speech communications, company representatives said in a statement.
After finishing his undergraduate studies, he achieved a master’s degree in public administration at Valdosta State.
David "brings with him a combined 17 years of sales and business ownership experience<' company representatives said. "Eight of those years were spent as a successful pharmaceutical representative in the South Georgia-North Florida area. For nine of those years, he served the South Georgia public as an owner/manager of a very successful landscape management company which has recently been sold."
He is in his eighth year serving as Hahira’s District 2 council representative and is vice chairman of the city’s Downtown Development Authority. He is a member of South Georgia MLS, the Valdosta Board of Realtors and the National Association of Realtors.
He has been a lifelong resident of Lowndes County, a sibling in a family of eight children and a proud father of Kenadi, a 21-year-old student at the University of Georgia.
"He brings many attributes to the real estate industry, but none more important than helping people," company representatives said.
To reach Davis, call (229) 563-0204 or email kennydavis@herndoncompany.com
Bandhakavi joins SGMC Pulmonology
VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center has announced Dr. Vijay Bandhakavi, M.D., pulmonary critical care, has joined SGMC Pulmonology.
SGMC Pulmonology is part of the SGMC Physician Network, hospital officials said in a statement.
Bandhakavi comes to Valdosta from La Crosse, Wis., where he acted as a pulmonary, critical care and sleep physician at Gundersen Health System.
Bandhakavi received his medical degree from Maulana Azad Medical College at the University of Delhi in India. He completed his internal medicine residency at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Foundation in La Crosse. Bandhakavi completed his fellowship in pulmonary critical care at the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee.
He specializes in central line insertion, endotracheal intubation, USG guided thoracentesis, chest tube placement, point of care ultrasound, bronchoscopy, in lab polysomnography, multiple sleep latency testing and actigraphy.
Bandhakavi said patients can expect to be educated on their conditions and counseled on evidence-based management when he is their physician.
"I provide compassionate care and take responsibility for the problems of my patients," Bandhakavi said.
Bandhakavi is American board certified in internal medicine, pulmonary medicine, critical care and sleep medicine. He is a member of the American College of Chest Physicians and the American Association of Sleep Medicine.
In his free time he said he enjoys playing and watching soccer.
"I lived in England for three years prior to moving to the U.S. Soccer is a religion in England and I became very interested in the sport after my time in England," Bandhakavi said.
Bandhakavi is married to Dr. Swapna Narayana a hematologist and oncologist physician joining SGMC in September and together they have two children, Anita and Sanjay.
To schedule an appointment with Bandhakavi, call (229) 433-3449. SGMC Pulmonology is located in the SGMC CardioVascular Institute in the Professional Building, 2409 N. Patterson St.
EnSpire named Small Business of the Month
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce congratulates EnSpire Counseling & Wellness, LLC for winning the Small Business of the Month award, sponsored by First Commerce Credit Union.
Enspire was born out of the desire to merge mental health/counseling, preventive and wellness services under one umbrella, chamber representatives said. It is their goal to provide the highest level of care and treatment for its clients.
EnSpire Counseling & Wellness "is unique and presents a wide variety of services for clients all under one roof," chamber representatives said.
Therapy at EnSpire brings “restoration and transformation,” said Dr. Leah McMillan, practice owner.
"With respect for those with spiritual, cultural and individual differences, the business encourages personal growth, development and wellness of adults, children, adolescents, families and couples," chamber representatives said.
Face to face, in-office counseling and psychiatric medication services are provided for children, teens and adults (ages 2 and older). Telehealth that includes counseling and psychiatric medication services are available for anyone in Georgia.
EnSpire has extended office hours, services and reduced self-pay rates.
"EnSpire strives to follow the scientific guidelines of psychology to rejuvenate mental health and wellness of its clients and their families while also encouraging, empowering and restoring them," chamber representatives said. "The main goal is to create a healthy and supportive environment for clients’ success through psychological services that address and enhance overall emotional, physical and spiritual wellness.
"McMillian and her staff’s accreditation speaks volumes about the practice."
The licensed clinical providers are EMDR trained, and all providers have extensive experience and knowledge in working with clients ages 2 and older.
A registered play therapist and certified first responder counselor is on-site at EnSpire, as well as a dual board-certified nurse practitioner who is certified as a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner and a family nurse practitioner.
Trauma specialists are available that work with trauma, abuse, violence, grief/loss and tragedy.
Specialists are also available that work with parent-child attachment issues, complex trauma and behavioral issues, as well as high conflict divorce families including providing supervised visitation and coparenting.
In addition to the practice and continued training and education, the staff of EnSpire still finds time to be active in the community they serve. Participating in the community-wide Unnoticed, Suicide Prevention & Awareness event earlier this year seemed like a no-brainer for McMillan, chamber representatives said.
She also serves on the Red Cross board and frequently collaborates with the Southern Pediatric Clinic and other local organizations as a guest speaker and articulates the mental health needs and concerns of children, adolescents and families.
For more information on EnSpire Counseling & Wellness, call (229) 262-1000 or visit 3790 Old U.S. Highway 41 N, Suite A.
Home Instead named leading business
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors named Home Instead the Leading Business of the Week.
Home Instead was launched in 1994 by founders Paul and Lori Hogan to provide personalized, in-home care that enhances the lives of aging adults and their families, chamber representatives said in a statement. For more than 16 years, Home Instead in South Georgia has successfully offered customized services, "from personal care to memory care, so adults of any age can stay at home, stay safe and be happy."
Home Instead began as a place to assist senior citizens but its caregivers are extensively trained to care for adults of any age that need assistance with all activities of daily living.
"The company has a social purpose that starts in Valdosta, but it carries across the world," chamber representatives said. "The goal is to create a world where people own their aging journeys, where all generations can age on their own terms and remain authentic to who they are as individuals."
“Every day we make a difference in people’s lives,” said Chuck Coker, president and CEO. “Our goal is to help adults no matter what age, challenge or disability, remain safe and independent in their homes, enhancing their lives and the lives of their families. It’s deeply satisfying to be able to do that and it makes the work worth it.”
For more information about Home Instead, contact Coker at (229)-245-0123.
Pyramid Roofing named leading business
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce selected Pyramid Roofing Company as the Leading Business of the Week.
For more than 25 years, Pyramid Roofing has specialized in the professional replacement of roofing, siding, soffit and fascia, chamber officials said in a statement.
Pyramid Roofing employees have been continually trained by GAF materials corporation and are GAF certified.
They are a full-service roofing company that is dedicated to their customers satisfaction," chamber officials said.
“We treat every customer as if they were ourselves, and we imagine how we would want to be treated,” said Gina Hankins, Pyramid Roofing Company employee. “I love everything about working here. We have the best staff, customers, crew and office. The owner and manager are wonderful people to work for. If you are ever stuck on anything, they are always available to lend a helping hand.”
"The company recently added a new accountant named Stephanie Boyd, who has been a wonderful addition to the team and works closely with Gina and the staff," chamber representatives said.
For more information, contact Hankins, (229)-232-5313.
The Leading Business of the Week Program is sponsored by Comfort Keepers.
McNeill joins Herndon Company
Naiz McNeill has joined the Herndon Company.
McNeill grew up in Hamburg, Ark., and graduated from Arkansas Tech University with a degree in communication, company officials said in a statement. She moved to Georgia in 2011 and was selected as a cheerleader for the Atlanta Falcons.
In 2015, she moved to Valdosta to open her own women's boutique, fab'rik.
"There, she met so many incredible people from the Valdosta area and fell in love with the community and hospitality Valdosta offered," company officials said. "Having extensive experience in the sales field has been an instrumental stepping stone into the real estate world.
"Learning and connecting with people has always been one of her greatest passions whether helping them find an outfit to boost their confidence or assisting with one of the biggest purchases of their lifetime.
McNeill is married to Brett who is an attorney with Coleman Talley in Valdosta. They have two boys, Beau, 4, and Barron, 1.
"Experiencing the world with their two sons is life's greatest joy," she said.
She is a member of the Valdosta Board of Realtors, National Association of Realtors and South Georgia MLS. She is also a member of the local, state and national Home Builders Association. Call her at (470) 270-4472 or email naiz@herndoncompany.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.