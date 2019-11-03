United Way cuts ribbon
The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors honored Greater Valdosta United Way with a ribbon-cutting ceremony recently for its new facility.
Greater Valdosta United Way "seeks to create positive change by bringing resources together to help people in the community," chamber officials said.
“I love what I do because I enjoy helping other people and constantly making connections,” said Melissa Register, United Way development coordinator.
Register and her counterparts said they are happy to connect other nonprofits with leaders in the community to raise funds and awareness so they can focus on the work they need and love to do.
The new home to Greater Valdosta United Way is none other than a 110-year-old historic house located on Patterson Street in the heart of Valdosta.
"The staff has worked hard to maintain the house’s charm while making it a professional environment with a warm, empathetic vibe to all who enter," chamber officials said. "The organization is constantly looking to aid and support others. They are currently the voice for 19 local nonprofits throughout five counties in South Georgia."
The new location brings the capability to serve not just the Greater Valdosta United Way employees and their company, but the entire community.
“We renovated a building behind our new location to utilize as a classroom for financial literacy classes and to also use as a meeting place for small nonprofit agencies and their board meetings,” Register said.
Greater Valdosta United Way has been a member of the chamber since 1977. Many of the connections it makes for fellow nonprofits start with help from the chamber.
“The chamber helps us connect with all the right businesses and donors in the community,” Register said.
For more information on Greater Valdosta United Way, call (229) 242-2208 or visit the new location, 1609 N. Patterson St.
Riviera Socialyze cuts ribbon
VALDOSTA — The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors honored Socialyze Gaming Lounge with a ribbon-cutting ceremony recently for its grand opening in the community.
"Providing a friendly and competitive place for passionate gamers, Socialyze Gaming Lounge offers an array games for people of all ages to enjoy," chamber officials said.
“My business is a combination of what I love to do, and what I learned over the years as I worked at Publix,” said Kevin Jenkins, owner and founder. “Socialyze Gaming Lounge provides a comfortable atmosphere for all gamers to come together and enjoy their favorite games, win prizes, meet new gamers and bring together the gaming community in Valdosta.”
After exploring gaming tournaments across the United States, Jenkins said he decided the Valdosta-Lowndes community needed a place for gamers to interact while engaging in a hobby they share and love.
“Lowndes County did not have a dedicated major location for gamers to compete and socialize with each other," Jenkins said. “Seeing this need inspired me to establish Socialyze Gaming Lounge. There is a strong community of gamers all over the world, and Lowndes County deserves to have a location where our local gamers can engage with the greater gaming community across the world.”
Jenkins said the college-age population is known for having a strong connection to technology and video gaming.
“With three local colleges full of gamers, Lowndes County is the perfect location for Socialyze Gaming Lounge,” he said. “This business will give our local college students the gaming lounge and experience they have been asking for without having to leave our community.”
For the future, Jenkins said he plans to host gaming competitions for competitors and spectators.
“I plan to expand the availability of gaming options as well as seek to become a major stop in world-wide gaming competitions,” Jenkins said. “Socialzye Gaming Lounge would be hosting highly publicized gaming competitions, drawing both competitors and spectators from all over the region to experience this unique opportunity right here in Lowndes County.”
Socialyze Gaming Lounge is a new and excited member of the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce, chamber officials said.
“Ms. Betty Morgan at the chamber provided some valuable information on how to start a business as well as continued motivation to follow my passion and my dream,” Jenkins said.
For more information, visit Socialyze Gaming Lounge, 603 N. St. Augustine Road.
Valenti, Rackley & Associates named leading business
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors honored Valenti, Rackley & Associates, LLC, CPA as the Leading Business of the Week.
Established in 2005 by Nick Valenti and Denise Rackley, Valenti, Rackley & Associates, LLC, CPA is a public accounting firm providing many services to its clients, chamber officials said. Its services include income tax compliance and planning, business accounting, financial statement auditing, review and compilation, and business consulting.
Valenti, Rackley & Associates, LLC, CPA is "passionate about providing the utmost level of professionalism to the clients they serve," chamber officials said.
“Our mission is to maintain the highest level of competence and professionalism while delivering solutions that provide 100% satisfaction to our clients,” Valenti, managing member, said. “We are very proud of the success we have had in meeting this goal.”
Valenti, Rackley & Associates, LLC, CPA has been a member of the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce for 14 years.
“Being a member of the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce has provided direct benefits to our business by providing useful business information and providing opportunities to promote our business,” Valenti said. “The collective force of chamber membership creates a powerful voice for the benefit of the local business community, and that makes a difference for all of us.”
For more information, visit Valenti, Rackley & Associates, LLC, CPA at 208 W. Park Ave. or call (229) 247-8005.
The Leading Business of the Week program is designed to recognize members who have partnered with the Chamber for at least five years. Marcotek Digital Office Solutions sponsors the 2019 Leading Business of the Week program. For more information, visit www.ValdostaChamber.com/Leading-Business-of-the-Week
Crowdis named Hospital Hero
VALDOSTA – The Hospital Authority of Valdosta and Lowndes County recognized Laci Crowdis, RN, for her teamwork and leadership skills as Hospital Hero for October.
Crowdis has worked for South Georgia Medical Center for the past eight years, hospital officials said.
Crowdis works as the nurse manager in the medical imaging department. Tina Miller, emergency department director, nominated Crowdis for her quick response to emergency department imaging needs. When Crowdis was contacted, she immediately recalled additional staff and went to the ED to assist, hospital officials said.
“Laci was all over the emergency department moving patients to and from the CT department to ensure each and every patient was scanned as needed,” Miller said. “Laci stepped up and made it possible for the emergency department to move patients on through.”
Before Crowdis arrived, Miller had been concerned that an emergency code would have to be called to manage the influx of patients. However, with Crowdis' advocacy, everything was handled in expert fashion, hospital officials said.
“I really want to thank Laci for all her help and let you know she is a true asset to South Georgia Medical Center,” Miller said.
To nominate someone for the hospital hero award or read similar stories, visit www.sgmc.org.
