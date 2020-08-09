SunCrest earns 2019 SHPBest
VALDOSTA – SunCrest Home Health has been recognized by Strategic Healthcare Programs as a “superior performer” for achieving an overall patient satisfaction score that ranked in the top 20% of all eligible SHP clients for the 2019 calendar year.
The annual SHPBest award program was created to "acknowledge home health agencies that consistently provide high quality service to their patients," according to a statement from SunCrest. The 2019 award recipients were determined by reviewing and ranking the overall satisfaction score for more than 3,000 home health providers.
"With the largest HHCAHPS benchmark in the nation, SHP is in a unique position to identify and recognize organizations that have made patient satisfaction a priority and have been rewarded for their efforts with high marks on the HHCAHPS survey," according to the statement.
“SHP is proud to present the SHPBest awards to our top-performing customers. We commend these organizations for their continuous focus on delivering the highest quality of care to their patients,” said Rob Paulsson, president of SHP.
"The professional clinicians and support staff at SunCrest Home Health serve the residents of Valdosta and the surrounding region with quality health care at their place of residence," according to the statement. "Home health professionals treat a wide range of medical conditions, allowing patients to rest and recover in the comfort of home."
“The LHC Group family congratulates our team members at SunCrest Home Health for achieving this honor as part of the 2019 SHPBest program,” said Keith Myers, LHC Group chairman and chief executive officer. “An uncompromising commitment to quality and patient care is a vital part of our company culture. Our outstanding clinicians and support staff in communities around the nation have helped our company earn a reputation as the industry leader in providing high-quality care for the people who place their trust in us.”
Read more about the SHPBest awards program, including methodology and award recipient lists at https://www.shpdata.com/home-health/shpbest-hhcahps.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.