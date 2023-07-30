— Nomad Chiropractic at 111 W. Central Ave. is closing Aug. 26. The practice opened in 2020. The practice’s doctor, Sarah Saxton, and licensed massage therapist Kadie Tessendorf are military spouses and both families are relocating out of state this fall, a statement from Nomad Chiropractic said.
— Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson said last week that Georgia’s June unemployment rate remained steady at 3.2% in June, unchanged from a revised 3.2% in May. The unemployment rate is also four-tenths lower than the national average of 3.6%.
“Georgia continues to become an economic powerhouse, attracting leading-edge businesses from around the globe,” Thompson said.
Jobs were up by 4,400 (0.1%) over the month and up by 109,900 (2.3%) over the year to 4,909,800, an all-time high.
Job numbers were at an all-time high in private education and health services, 665,600, and Leisure and Hospitality, 523,800.
— The A2B Auto dealership has set up shop at 104 Hemlock St. A number of dealerships have operated in that location over the years.
Have some business news to share? Send an email to terry.richards@gaflnews.com.
