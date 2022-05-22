Business About Town

– Aldi, the German-based supermarket chain, is coming to Valdosta. No time yet as for an opening but the store will be located across from the Walmart on Inner Perimeter Road, next to Dollar General.
– Valdosta’s smokers now have a new place to get their supplies. A-1 Smoke Shop, carrying tobacco, vape and CBD goods, has opened at 3003 Bemiss Road.
– A sign on Martin Luther King Drive says that a new walk-up eatery called Taste Buds will open soon.
– Valdosta has a new wine bar. The Southern Cellar is located at 120 N. Patterson St.
Have some business news you want to share? Send an email to terry.richards@gaflnews.com.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
