— S.L. Sausage Company on North Oak Street Extension held its official grand opening June 24, although it had already been doing business since April. S.L. Sausage, aside from meat sales, offers country store goods, wine and a hot bar.
— Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson said earlier this month that all regional commissions reported a rise in unemployment rates in May.
“Despite an uptick in the unemployment rate, Georgia’s economy and job market remains red hot while the number of claims remains relatively low, especially compared to the national numbers,” Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson said. “While one month does not signal a trend, my administration will continue to keep a close eye on the labor market to identify any new developments.”
For the South Georgia Regional Commission, the unemployment rate was up eight-tenths of a percent to 3.6% from the previous month.
— The Valdosta Police Department will hold an open testing hiring event at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 8, at the police department (500 N. Toombs St.)
Entry starts 30 minutes before testing time. Applicants must be at least 21, a U.S. citizen, cannot have felony convictions or family violence convictions, must have a high school diploma or GED and must have a driver’s license. Minimum starting pay is $47,694.15 annually with extra incentives for college and military experience. For more information, email lt. Colby Clark at cclark@valostacity.com or call him at (229) 293-3099.
