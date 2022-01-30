– Valdosta is getting another pizza place. Blaze Pizza, a national chain that started in California, is prepping a store site on Inner Perimeter Road. Shannel Reynolds, a spokesperson for the company, said the new eatery should open Feb. 15 with about 45 employees. The chain has more than 300 locations nationwide.
– Lake Park is about to be hit by Blizzards. A sign put up last week says a new Dairy Queen is coming soon to a spot on Ga. 376 between the Francis Lake Golf Club and Family Dollar.
– The Walmart Supercenter on Norman Drive will lose its SunTrust bank branch soon. On Feb. 18, its operations will be incorporated into the BB&T bank office at 2901 N. Ashley St., according to a statement from Truist Financial Corporation. SunTrust and BB&T merged to form Truist in 2019. No jobs will be lost, as workers will be offered employment in other branches, and SunTrust customers will be transferred to the North Ashley Street BB&T, the statement said.
– The new apartment complex on Baytree Road not far from Moody Air Force Base — Patriots Place – the Enclave — is taking applications for one-, two- and three-bedroom units, said Daphne Barnes, spokesperson for Patriots Place.
– Sip Bar and Grill at 2005 N. Ashley St. has a big “for lease” sign out front. The building has played host to a number of eateries over the decades, including a seafood restaurant, a buffet and a Mongolian barbecue.
– AB Motorsports at 1201 N. Ashley St. has a “for sale” sign in front of the property. The building had previously been the longtime home of a paint firm.
– Creations of Beauty at 235 Northside Drive has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer, a U-Haul statement said. The business will offer services like U-Haul trucks, moving supplies and in-store pickup for boxes.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
