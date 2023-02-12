Business About Town

— The QuikTrip Travel Center opened Feb. 2 at 1394 N. St. Augustine Road. The center — with room to fuel up 20 cars and six diesel bays for trucks — offers a full-service kitchen for hot food. The QuikTrip chain, established in 1958, now boasts locations in 16 states.
— A Blizzard has hit Lake Park. A new Dairy Queen has opened at 1006 Lakes Boulevard. The fast-food outlet — offering grilled burgers, cakes and Blizzard frozen treats — will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
— The Orchard Health facility at 201 Woodrow Wilson Drive has closed.
The office offered primary care services on a monthly membership basis. Orchard Health’s office in Nashville remains open.
Have some business news you want to share with us? Send an email to terry.richaards@gaflnews.com.
