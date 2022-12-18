— GAF Materials has broken ground on a new facility in the Buster Bassford Industrial Park. The work began Nov. 10, according to a Facebook statement posted by the Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority. GAF Materials will invest $146 million over six years to build a new manufacturing plant in the Buster Bassford Industrial Park in Lowndes County, according to a statement from the governor’s office.
The plant should bring in 135 jobs. GAF manufactures roofing and waterproofing materials.
— Sally Beauty Supply on St. Augustine Road has closed up shop. A sign on the door directs customers to the company’s other Valdosta location on Inner Perimeter Road.
— The Ohh She Fancee boutique in Promenade Plaza across from the Valdosta Mall has closed its doors. Its online store presence will continue.
