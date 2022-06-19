Business About Town

– Work is progressing on the new La Quinta Inn & Suites location at Interstate 75 Exit 2. Rick Williams of Williams Investment Company said the hotel will have a large meeting room, an outdoor swimming pool, free breakfast and other amenities. He did not have an opening date for the hotel.
— The Fashion Palace, at 1508 E. Park Ave., has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer. The shop will offer services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, support rental items and in-store pickup for boxes.
— Georgia Tech’s Minority Business Development Agency will hold a Navigating and Adjusting to the New Normal Road Show statewide from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., June 22. The virtual program on assisting minority-owned businesses that survived the COVID-19 pandemic will be shown virtually across Atlanta, Albany, Augusta, Columbus, Macon, Savannah and Valdosta. Rachel Shanklin, the Small Business Majority’s Georgia director, will be the keynote speaker. To register, head to https://georgiambdabusinesscenter.org/road-show/.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
