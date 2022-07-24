Business About Town

— Horizons Preschool has moved to a new location at 275 Enterprise Drive. The childcare facility provides care for children from 6 weeks to 12 years of age.
— Kay Jewelers is up and running in its new location at 1761 Norman Drive in the same building as Chop Barbershop and 5 Star Nutrition. An employee said they are open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Kay Jewelers was formerly located across the street in the Valdosta Mall.
— Second Harvest of South Georgia in Valdosta has received a $10,000 grant from the Food Lion Feeds charitable foundation, according to a statement from the supermarket chain. The foundation recently gave $775,000 in grants to almost 300 nonprofit organizations to combat food insecurity, the statement said.
Have some business news you’d like to share? Send an email to terry.richards@gaflnews.com.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
