Business About Town

Terry Richards | The Valdosta Daily TimesHorizons Preschool has moved to 275 Enterprise Drive in Valdosta.

— Horizons Preschool has moved to a new location at 275 Enterprise Drive. The childcare facility provides care for children from 6 weeks to 12 years of age.

— Kay Jewelers is up and running in its new location at 1761 Norman Drive in the same building as Chop Barbershop and 5 Star Nutrition. An employee said they are open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Kay Jewelers was formerly located across the street in the Valdosta Mall.

— Second Harvest of South Georgia in Valdosta has received a $10,000 grant from the Food Lion Feeds charitable foundation, according to a statement from the supermarket chain. The foundation recently gave $775,000 in grants to almost 300 nonprofit organizations to combat food insecurity, the statement said.

Have some business news you’d like to share? Send an email to terry.richards@gaflnews.com.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you