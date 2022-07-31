– Valdosta is about to see a former restaurant resurrected. The Corn Bread Skillet should open at 200 N. St. Augustine Road sometime in August, said owner Anthony Baker. The restaurant — featuring soul plates including chicken, oxtail and steaks — had been in Valdosta before on North Ashley Street at the current location of Mr. Bobbyque’s Rib Shack, closing in 2012, Baker said.
– Carter’s, “The Chicken Place,” is up and running in Nashville. The restaurant is located at 7-8 S. Davis St.
– Shop Built Tops, specializing in countertops, is open for business at 2606 S. U.S. 41 in Lowndes County. It’s next door to Bear’s Tire Services.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
