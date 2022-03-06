Business About Town

– Valdosta is getting its own make-your-own-candle shop. Antoinette Ford has opened Candle Palace Valdosta at 1900 Gornto Road. She said customers will have a wide variety of colors and scents to choose from. The business is reservation-only and she said reservations can be made through her website (candlepalacevaldosta.com), by telephone (229-474-4220) or in person. The store will be open Wednesdays through Fridays from 5-9 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from noon-9 p.m.
– Ashers Furniture Outlet at 3424 North Valdosta Road should be out of business by the time you read this. Flyers and Facebook postings for the store said its last day was scheduled to be Wednesday. It was established a decade back under the name Ashley Home Furnishings.
– A-1 Fire Protection LLC has opened an office in Lake Park at 126 Lakes Boulevard. Tommy Linville and his wife, Shantel, had run the business for some time from their home, but he said it had grown too much to stay a home firm.
– Nashville’s boat-building prowess received honors for the 15th year in a row when Chaparral and Robalo Boats won the National Marine Manufacturers Association’s CSI Award for customer satisfaction. Chaparral received the award for its Sterndrive Bowrider and Fiberglass Outboard boats while Robalo was awarded for Fiberglass Outboard boats. Award recipients were recognized Feb. 28 during NMMA’s Industry Breakfast at the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show.
– Schools and organizations serving K-12 students in Hargray communities — which includes Valdosta — have the opportunity to win $3,000 to fund their science, technology, engineering or math project or club as part of the internet service provider’s annual “Dream Bigger” social media campaign. Entries will be accepted through March 21 at www.hargray.com/campaign/contest. Five finalists will be selected by Hargray and the winner will be determined by public voting from March 24 through March 31.
Have some business news you would like to share? Send an email to terry.richards@gaflnews.com
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.