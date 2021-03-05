VALDOSTA — Bush Wealth Management offers a scholarship to students.
"It is our mission to empower people to live comfortably by planning wisely," representatives said in a statement. "Through this endeavor, we strive to not only enrich your life, but the lives of your children and grandchildren.
"In an effort to educate our younger generations, we are offering a scholarship of $1,000 to an upcoming collegiate-bound student. We plan to select a recipient who possesses a desire to invest in understanding their financial future. If you have a child or grandchild, nephew or niece planning to enroll in college in 2021 please feel free to share this information with them."
Eligibility Requirements
– Be a current high school senior, in good academic standing, and will be graduating from Valdosta area high schools in May.
– Student will be attending an accredited four-year college/university as a full-time student in the fall semester.
– Any degree can apply. Not limited to business.
Details of the Award
– $1,000 non-renewable scholarship will be awarded to one student.
– Scholarship monies are paid directly to selected student's college/university.
– Funds will be applied to tuition and/or fees.
– Proof of enrollment (copy of acceptance letter is required before award will be paid to the college / university).
– All decisions of the selection committee are final and are not subject to appeal.
Documents Required
– A completed student application.
– One letter of recommendation from a current teacher or guidance counselor.
– A 500-word essay: Why it is important to have a financial plan and what details a well-designed plan should include.
– Completed applications must be received by May 1.
Visit bushwealth.com to apply.
All documentation must be sent together as one complete package. An application will be considered incomplete if any of these components are missing by the application deadline, representatives said. Incomplete applications will not advance to the scholarship selection process. Documents will be accepted by mail addressed to Heather Van Horn, 2918 N. Oak St., Valdosta, GA 31602 or email to heather@bushwealth.com.
