Bush Wealth names scholarship winner

VALDOSTA – Bush Wealth Management named Chasidy Moore, a graduate of Valdosta High School, as the recipient of its 2020 scholarship.
Moore’s ability to overcome and excel scholastically "is truly remarkable and inspiring," according to a statement from Bush Wealth Management.
She will attend Kennesaw State University this fall, where she will be studying criminal justice, according to the statement.
Moore has earned her associate's degree through participating in dual enrollment all four years of high school; she will enter KSU as a junior.
