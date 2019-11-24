BUSH: Thanksgiving: A time for gratitude

Some folks love the shopping, cooking and camaraderie of holidays; others dislike the long lines, financial stress and seasonal music.
No matter which tribe you belong to, focusing on the "thanks" part of Thanksgiving can heighten your enjoyment of the holidays.
That’s because showing gratitude – expressing appreciation for what we have as opposed to lamenting what we don’t – boosts our sense of happiness and wellbeing. It also increases our energy, empathy and optimism. (Plus, you’ll be prepared when asked to tell everyone what you’re grateful for before the holiday feast begins.)
This year, we’re thankful for:
– Family whether blood relatives, clients or co-workers. We appreciate the people who enrich our lives and make us feel at home.
– Teachers who have challenged us to do our best at various stages in our lives.
– Pets which are often demanding but pay us back in love many times over.
– History because it offers us the knowledge we need to shape the future.
We value your relationship and appreciate the trust you’ve placed in us. If there’s anything we can do to guide you in your financial situation, please give us a call.
We’re grateful for you and ready to listen.
This information should not be construed by any client or prospective client as the rendering of personalized investment advice. All investments and investment strategies have the potential for profit or loss, and there can be no assurance that the future performance of any specific investment or investment strategy including those discussed in this material will be profitable or equal any historical performance levels. Investment strategies such as asset allocation, diversification or rebalancing do not assure or guarantee better performance and cannot eliminate the risk of investment losses. Any target referenced is not a prediction or projection of actual investment results and there can be no assurance that any target will be achieved. Stacy Bush is with Bush Wealth Management.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.