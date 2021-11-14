BUSH: Tax Changes: What’s in, what’s out?

While some initiatives are left behind, others are seeing renewed interest.
While it’s still too early to draw any final conclusions, Congress is getting closer to outlining what tax law changes are under consideration to pay for the proposed $1.75 trillion Build Back Better Plan.
For now, it appears that changes to capital gains and personal tax rates are off the table. The conversation is shifting to a new corporate minimum tax while adjustments to estate taxes may be still under consideration.
Investors cheered as some of the tax-law uncertainty was lifted. In October, the Standard & Poor’s 500 stock index tacked on nearly 7%.
While some initiatives are left behind, others are seeing renewed interest. A growing number also appear to be warming up to the idea of a “billionaire’s tax,” a special tax designed to focus on the 800 or so wealthiest Americans.
Critics of the billionaire’s tax remind the legislature that when the Alternative Minimum Tax was introduced in 1969, it was targeted at 155 individuals with adjusted gross incomes above $200,000 who paid zero federal income tax on their 1967 tax return. But by 2017, nearly five million taxpayers were assessed a minimum tax.
“It ain’t over till it’s over,” said baseball legend Yogi Berra, when his 1973 New York Mets appeared out of the National League Pennant race. (The Mets eventually won the pennant but lost the World Series in seven games to the Oakland Athletics.)
If you’re feeling unsettled as Congress continues to work on these tax law changes, please reach out. Or if you want to talk about World Series baseball, give us a call.
This information should not be construed by any client or prospective client as the rendering of personalized investment advice. All investments and investment strategies have the potential for profit or loss, and there can be no assurance that the future performance of any specific investment or investment strategy including those discussed in this material will be profitable or equal any historical performance levels. Investment strategies such as asset allocation, diversification, or rebalancing do not assure or guarantee better performance and cannot eliminate the risk of investment losses. Any target referenced is not a prediction or projection of actual investment results and there can be no assurance that any target will be achieved.
Stacy Bush is with Bush Wealth Management.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.