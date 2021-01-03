BUSH: Ringing in a New Year right

Happy New Year!
After a complicated year, a new year dawns with new opportunities.
Now is the time to think about it and plan for action.
The start of a year is the right time to work on a dream or two. It is also a good time to adjust or refine a financial strategy.
We put together a list of the top financial New Year’s Resolutions to make for 2021.
– Make a realistic budget and stick to it.
– Focus on physical health, given its strong connection to financial health.
– Sign up for credit monitoring.
– Repay 20% of your credit card debt.
– Add one month’s pay to your emergency fund.
– Pay bills right after getting your paycheck.
– Pay yourself first – make sure you’re contributing to your 401(k) or an IRA.
– Make sure you have enough insurance for a catastrophe.
As we bid farewell to 2020, we are thinking of you — and we hope this new year brings joy, peace and happiness to you and all those you love in 2021.
This information should not be construed by any client or prospective client as the rendering of personalized investment advice. Stacy Bush is with Bush Wealth Management.
