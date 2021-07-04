BUSH: Remembering 245 years ago

“July 4, 1776 - Nothing of importance this day.” – Diary of King George III of England
Little did he know…
It’s easy to get caught up in our plans for the 4th of July – backyard barbecues, a mini-vacation, time with family and friends … but let’s not forget what we’re celebrating.
On July 4, 1776, a mixed bunch of mostly soft-spoken, hard-working men signed the Declaration of Independence. It was bold, it was rebellious and it was treason.
At the time, those 56 men were subjects of King George, and they knew that signing that Declaration could cost them their lives. But they felt so strongly that their America should be free, they took that risk.
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
The independence we enjoy today was dreamed of and fought for by our founding fathers. Let’s not forget this beautifully crafted document or the bold courage it took to sign it.
Please join me in remembering the brave men who fought for our freedom in the past, as well as those who continue to fight for our country today.
“I am well aware of the toil and blood and treasure that it will cost us to maintain this Declaration, and support and defend these States. Yet through all the gloom I can see the rays of ravishing light and glory. I can see that the end is more than worth all the means.” – John Adams, 1776
Happy Independence Day!
