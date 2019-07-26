Bush partners with TD Ameritrade

VALDOSTA – Bush Wealth Management announces a new partnership with TD Ameritrade Institutional beginning Aug. 1.
Along with the new partnership, Bush Wealth will become its own registered investment advisor firm and report directly to the SEC.
Stacy Bush, Kent Patrick and Courtney Gooding will be investment advisory representatives under the new RIA, with all investment decisions made locally by fee-only financial advisors with clients’ best interests in mind, company representatives said.
Bush Wealth Management is one of the only RIA firms in the South Georgia/North Florida region.
“This transition will allow us to serve our clients with more transparency, better technology and a superior experience. Our clients have trusted us for years with their wealth, it is our responsibility to be a good steward and to serve them with excellence.” said Stacy Bush, president and chief executive officer. “We feel becoming a fee-only RIA advisor is the best way and the only way going forward to serve in our region. TD Ameritrade is a leader in this space and we’re happy to be bringing them on board at Bush Wealth Management.”
Additionally, Patrick and Gooding have been promoted to vice president, company representatives said.
Patrick will continue to serve as a wealth advisor with expanded strategic responsibilities. He has been with Bush Wealth full-time since graduating with a degree in finance from Valdosta State University in 2013.
Gooding will continue to manage day-to-day operations and client service with expanded operational responsibilities. She has been with Bush Wealth since February 2017 and previously worked for a local financial institution after graduating from Georgia Tech with a degree in business management.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.