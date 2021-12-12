BUSH: On updated premiums, deductibles for Medicare

As Medicare’s open enrollment period ended Dec. 7, recipients of the program are preparing for a larger-than-expected jump in prices for premiums and deductibles.
For example, Medicare Part B monthly premiums are set to rise to $170.10, a 14.5% increase and much higher than the estimate of 6.7%. The deductible for Part B will rise to $233, a 14.8% increase. The Part A deductible will increase to $1,556, up $72 in 2022.
While many Medicare programs will carry over if participants take no action, it’s not clear that everyone is aware of the increase that’s coming. According to a recent survey from MedicareGuide.com, 67% of beneficiaries hadn’t looked at their choices by mid-November, while the Kaiser Family Foundation discovered that 71% don’t review their options at all during the open enrollment period.
For many Americans, Medicare remains a vital program, keeping health care affordable. In this final week of the open enrollment, it is definitely worth your time to familiarize yourself with the changes and the options you might select for your coverage.
If that’s a concern, get started right away at Medicare.gov.
This information should not be construed by any client or prospective client as the rendering of personalized investment advice. All investments and investment strategies have the potential for profit or loss, and there can be no assurance that the future performance of any specific investment or investment strategy including those discussed in this material will be profitable or equal any historical performance levels. Investment strategies such as asset allocation, diversification, or rebalancing do not assure or guarantee better performance and cannot eliminate the risk of investment losses. Any target referenced is not a prediction or projection of actual investment results and there can be no assurance that any target will be achieved.
Stacy Bush is with Bush Wealth Management.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.