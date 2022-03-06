BUSH: Keeping everything in perspective

It’s easy to get excited reading the news. With all of the storm and stress of the last few years, it’s only natural to react to each ping of our phone’s news apps with a deep sigh and a cynical “what now?”
The truth is, there’s always good news and bad news if you dig deep enough into the paper. For every international crisis, there’s a medical breakthrough.
Each victory has a counteracting problem when you step back and take a look at the big picture. Does this mean that we should just shut off the news and let things happen? No, it’s good to stay informed.
Keeping all of that information in perspective, though, can be difficult. If you aren’t careful, it can lead to emotional or rash decision-making.
Your financial strategy, for instance, has been developed with the “big picture” in mind. Many things can happen in that time and our strategy gives room for those events to rise, take place and then fall into the rearview.
Keeping it all in perspective can be tough at times, but this is one of the many reasons you aren’t doing it alone. When times seem turbulent, it’s good to have someone to reach out to who can help you keep that big picture in mind. Give us a call if you’re feeling that turbulence. We would be happy to check in with you and help you keep your focus.
This information should not be construed by any client or prospective client as the rendering of personalized investment advice. All investments and investment strategies have the potential for profit or loss, and there can be no assurance that the future performance of any specific investment or investment strategy including those discussed in this material will be profitable or equal any historical performance levels. Investment strategies such as asset allocation, diversification, or rebalancing do not assure or guarantee better performance and cannot eliminate the risk of investment losses. Any target referenced is not a prediction or projection of actual investment results and there can be no assurance that any target will be achieved.
Stacy Bush is with Bush Wealth Management.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.